(Corrects to clarify ratios not being published daily)

LONDON, July 10 Britain's financial regulator on Friday announced proposals for banks and other financial firms to report and disclose what capital they hold based on daily averages from 2016 in a move designed to promote their "safety and soundness".

The Prudential Regulation Authority last year introduced new leverage ratio requirements, setting a minimum amount of capital banks must hold relative to their loans.

The move was part of global reforms introduced after the 2007-09 financial crisis to reduce the chances of banks needing public bailouts.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Keith Weir)