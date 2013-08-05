LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - Regulators are denying derivatives
dealers a crucial tool to manage down swaps exposures and shrink
their assets, even as they force banks to adopt stricter than
expected leverage ratio rules that will cause balance sheets to
balloon.
The tendency of derivatives to hugely inflate balance sheets
has come under close scrutiny over the past couple of months, as
it has become clear that regulators are unwilling to water down
a requirement for banks to meet a 3% leverage ratio by January
2018.
Deutsche Bank's balance sheet, for example, grows by 60% to
EUR1.9trn if benefits associated with netting of derivatives and
related collateral are removed.
With such large numbers in play, bankers are becoming
increasingly frustrated with regulators for failing to allow
more vanilla derivatives to be centrally cleared, which would
help net down exposures and shrink balance sheets.
"We're very concerned about the impact of the leverage ratio
on our derivatives books and we've been planning how to tackle
this for some time. Like with Basel III capital ratios, the
focus will be on banks hitting those targets very quickly, which
will mean focus on balance sheets and on getting those gross
books down," said Tim Gately, head of European credit trading at
Citigroup.
Banks have zeroed in on derivatives books as a crucial plank
in their strategy to shed assets. Deutsche Bank announced up to
EUR170bn in deleveraging through compressing derivatives and
pushing contracts through central clearing in its second-quarter
results plan - more than half of the assets it is looking to
shed to hit its new targets. Barclays has earmarked up to
GBP35bn of savings on future derivatives exposures.
Many long-dated, illiquid swaps trades with corporates and
sovereigns will prove tricky to unwind. But the vanilla flow
books do provide some low hanging fruit. Under the current
proposals, a long position in CDS, for example, can only be
offset against a corresponding short position if it is of an
equal or longer maturity.
"That becomes problematic for dealers with big CDS books,
where there will be little maturity mismatches all over the
place," explained the head of credit trading at a European bank.
"When you gross up all the little mismatches, it can become a
fairly big number."
The cleanest way for banks to net down their exposures is to
send them through a central clearing house.
"Central clearing is the only way the CDS market can survive
given the role of derivatives in the leverage ratio," said the
European bank's credit trading head.
A CLEAR SOLUTION?
The leverage ratio is the latest in a long line of
regulatory sticks and carrots to force clearing of
over-the-counter derivatives, from a straightforward regulatory
mandate to capital requirement and hugely punitive margin rules
for uncleared trades.
Much of the interest rate swap world - which makes up about
two-thirds of the overall derivatives market - is already being
pushed through central clearing, although there is some concern
over the viability of clearing more complex contracts such as
swaptions.
In the credit world, conversely, banks are becoming
increasingly frustrated at regulators' refusal to sign off on
clearing of financial and sovereign credit default swaps, which
account for about 40% of their CDS trading volumes. Clearing
these contracts has been in the pipeline for almost two years
now.
With the leverage rules looming large, banks argue that they
are now caught between a rock and a hard place. How are they
expected to net down their risk if regulators won't allow them
to clear the contracts?
"The hold-up at CCPs is frustrating as that would be the
cleanest way to handle this, but there are lots of other things
that can be done," said Citigroup's Gately. "Trade compression
is effective, and banks are now incentivised to co-operate more
in this process. The average duration of these portfolios is
three to four years, which also helps as risk rolls off over
time."
The correlation between the buyer or seller of protection
and the underlying credit in the transaction makes clearing
sovereign and financial CDS more complex than other contracts.
If a US bank sells protection on another US bank, there is a
good chance that its ability to pay out on the CDS will be
hampered by its peer going into default. As a result, the
clearing house should demand more margin to cover the risk of
the credit quality of the counterparty deteriorating in
lock-step with that of the underlying credit.
"In terms of one US bank writing protection on another, I
don't think there's a black or white answer as to what's the
right amount of margin," said Athanassios Diplas, a special
adviser to the ISDA board.
AT THE MARGIN
Wary of the potential dangers of clearing these contracts,
regulators tend to err on the side of requiring more margin than
other participants deem necessary.
"We believe there is a workable, commercially viable
solution," said Chris Edmonds, president of ICE Clear Credit,
which is currently working with regulators on the matter and is
cautiously optimistic that the contracts should begin clearing
in the first half of 2014.
Diplas is also sanguine that a compromise can be found,
saying: "Regulators realise CDS is an important risk management
tool. People used it through the crisis to manage their exposure
and it provided protection. It's a question of how to safely
manage the jump default risk among correlated names."
There are other issues that still need hammering out. The
correlation between the underlying entity and the currency of
the collateral is another thorny issue, as well as how clearing
interacts with bankruptcy regimes in different jurisdictions.
"Part of what is taking time is the fact we're working with
multiple regulatory regimes that have various opinions on how
certain levels of risk should be treated, and what that means
for the capital requirements," said Edmonds.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, editing by Helen
Bartholomew)