LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - A wave of liability management
exercises were announced by European banks this week and many
more are expected to follow as the hunt for core Tier 1 capital
begins in earnest.
The European Banking Authority has asked banks to strengthen
their capital buffer against sovereign debt exposures as well as
reach a 9% core Tier 1 ratio by the end of June 2012. An
estimated EUR106bn is needed by the banks, although this figure
could rise.
However, banks only have until the end of the year to submit
their plans to national regulators on how they will go about it.
"There is no doubt that most of the exercises that were
announced this week would have had the EBA in mind," said a
liability management specialist. "All the banks have made very
pointed statements in their releases saying that the purpose of
their exercises was about core Tier 1 creation, they want to
send a clear signal to the regulators."
While banks have many tools at their disposal to boost their
core Tier 1, liability management is currently one of the most
palatable, and surest, ones that the EBA has given its blessing
to.
"The last thing banks want to do right now is to issue
equity at the current depressed prices," said a senior lawyer.
"If they can deleverage, not pay coupons on hybrids, cut
dividends, do liability management, then they'll do it. The
amount of capital that needs to be raised is not huge and when
they have a choice, banks will seek alternatives away from the
equity markets."
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas are among the banks using
liability management to boost their Tier 1. BNP Paribas launched
a three-pronged exercise on EUR7.6bn equivalent of Tier 1, Upper
Tier 2 and Lower Tier 2 which it is seeking to buy back at a
discount to par. Depending on investor take-up, it could
generate a capital gain of EUR600m. Meanwhile, SG is targeting
EUR6.5bn equivalent of Tier 1 and buying them back at a premium
of three to six points versus secondary prices.
"When we saw the big wave of liabilities management in 2009,
you didn't really see the French banks do much because their
bonds never really traded down that much and there was not so
much value to be extracted," said the liability management
specialist.
"The difference this time is with the wave of concern about
banks' exposure to struggling sovereigns, they are taking
advantage of this and playing on the fear factor."
LIABILITY MANAGEMENT WITH A STICK
While liability management is not a new tool for banks and
allowed for the creation of core Tier 1 in 2009 when bank
capital was trading at deeply discounted level, this time, banks
are applying more pressure on investors to participate and have
shrunk the premium at which they are buying back their debt.
"The days when banks were offering 15 points premiums over
secondaries are long gone," said a global head of syndicate. "I
don't think regulators will be too happy to see banks pay well
above the market price especially as you need liquidity for
these exercises and it leads to a drop in the overall Tier 1
ratio, so they want to see banks get more for their bucks."
As well as skinnier premiums, banks are using bigger sticks
to get investors to participate. In the case of Banco Espirito
Santo for example, the bank has said it will reduce coupon
payments on hybrids if it does not get to its Tier 1 target.
And in the case of Santander, the issuer created controversy
when it announced a punitive Lower Tier 2 into senior exchange
targeting EUR6.8bn equivalent of securities and said future
calls decisions would be based on economic impact, regulatory
requirements and prevailing market conditions. This goes against
investors' expectations that banks would do their utmost to call
deals, even if this proved uneconomical.
But even if the stick is bigger and the carrot smaller,
investors will be carefully assessing their options.
"It's a really tough decision to make because it's not as if
we'll be making a 10 to 15 points gain," said a FIG investor.
"As an investor we are asked to give a lot away, especially
given that banks are not badly capitalised if Europe sorts its
problems out."
He added that the possibility of banks not calling their
deals was an important factor on their mind. "We have to bear in
mind that regulators might not allow banks to call their bonds.
We also worry about the precedent set by Santander and the fact
that others might now follow."
While banks have previously called their deals, even when
this was uneconomical, a recent clarification by the Basel
committee in an FAQ means that this could shift. "We remain
concerned that national regulators (or the EC) could, even
pre-Basel III, prevent banks from calling uneconomically,
thereby removing the reputational aspect of calling," Morgan
Stanley analysts wrote this week.
Their view was echoed by Barclays analysts. "The Santander
transaction highlights the fact that hybrid call decisions are
becoming increasingly driven by pure economic criteria and that
reputational decisions, while still relevant, are taking second
place."
A banker estimated the stock of step-up deals callable in
the next 12 to 18 months was around EUR85bn, with a heavy skew
towards UK, France, Spain and Italy.
Market participants also believe that investors might take
this opportunity to reduce risk.
"Liability management exercises in November and December are
always interesting," the liability management banker said.
"Investors could be looking at reducing risk and locking in
some gains, so the trades may overshoot on the upside. For some
investors, the opportunity in some cases to move into something
safer in a bank capital structure could be very attractive."
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Anil Mayre)