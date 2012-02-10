LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - The rally in European banks subordinated debt is eroding the capital gain institutions can make from buying back their debt at discounted levels, shutting off a valuable avenue for boosting their Core Tier 1 ratio.

Banks have until mid 2012 to make up the EUR115bn shortfall in capital identified by the European Banking Authority (EBA), and liability management has been an effective way to do it.

"The recent rally has impacted the amount of Core Tier 1 gain European banks can make as a result of liability management, lowering the probability that banks will do something," said Hank Calenti, an analyst at Societe Generale.

"The universe of sub debt paper that trades well below par has shrunk quite quickly in the last few weeks."

According to the EBA, plans submitted by banks to meet their capital shortfall show that they anticipate 22% of their capital to come from the conversion of existing hybrid instruments -- almost on par with the 26% coming from capital raising, retained earnings and scrip dividends.

Since the beginning of the fourth-quarter in 2011, they have raised over EUR14bn with discounted buy-backs.

Banco Popolare, Intesa Sanpaolo and UBI Banca all launched liability management exercises this week as they sought to take advantage of the change of rules announced by the Bank of Italy last week that makes it easier for banks to buy-back hybrid instruments

However, they had to offer investors much higher prices than what UniCredit had to at the end of January. UBI Banca for example is offering 80% of par while Intesa is enticing investors with tender prices as high as 91%. UniCredit offered as little as 50% on some of its deals.

They were joined by HSH Nordbank which launched the first liability management from a Landesbank and is targeting two Lower Tier 2 issues which it is seeking to buy-back at 68% of par, a premium of around five to 7.5 points versus secondaries, but a 17 points premium versus where they were in early January.

Market players are aware the tide can turn quickly, and that the rally could fade at any moment -- especially given the widespread uncertainty in the eurozone right now.

"Liability management provided a floor to where the market can go," said Philippe Kellerhals, senior portfolio manager at Cairn Capital.

"If we see the market fall again, we would expect the pace of exercises to pick up again," he said.

The effect of the rally on investor appetite has also been clear. UniCredit announced on Monday that the take-up rate on a sub debt buy-back was around 33%.

"The take-up on the UniCredit offer was very good, especially given that the bulk of the initial tender premium was erased during the exercise due to the strengthening market environment," said John Cavanagh, head of EMEA DCM product solutions and liability management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"The rally to the upside was quite unprecedented," Cavanagh said.

He added that the take-up rate had been dragged down by the anticipated lower take-up of about 15% on the dated Upper Tier 2s, which mature in 2016 and 2018.

"If you look at the Tier 1s on a standalone basis, UniCredit successfully repurchased 47% of those notes."

OPTIMISE IT

With opportunities for discounted buy-backs shrinking, meanwhile, capital optimisation management trades could come back into fashion.

While the capital gain Intesa will make from this week's trade will be relatively small, for example, the bank is looking to retire instruments that will have less regulatory capital value going forward.

"A lot of hybrids will start decaying from a capital point of view at the beginning of next year, and therefore it is a good time to take them out," said Antoine Loudenot, head of capital structuring at Societe General.

Intesa is targeting an issue it launched in September 2010, when the regulations were different.

"Intesa's hybrid Tier 1 was compliant with the Basel 3/CRD4 guidelines we had at the time," said Loudenot.

"However since then, more details have emerged in terms of what is allowed when it comes to things such as dividend pushers and stoppers. As a result of this, this deal which was compliant is not exactly in line with the new requirements."

Lloyds TSB is meanwhile taking another route.

The bank exchanged "any and all" of one series of EUR415m Tier 1 into new 12 non-call 7 Lower Tier 2 notes. With more than half of investors taking up the trade, the bank was able to retire EUR232m of redundant hybrid Tier 1 debt.

SG's Calenti called it "one of the most interesting trades we've seen in recent weeks", as the bank effectively replaced a bond that had no capital value with one that has total capital value -- all while getting some Tier 1 benefit.

"We might see more trades structured that way," Calenti said. "Less of the plain vanilla, and more of the thinking man's LME." (Reporting by Helene Durand,; Editing by Marc Carnegie)