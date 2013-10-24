By Douwe Miedema and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Oct 24 U.S. regulators unveiled a
plan on Thursday for banks to hold enough assets they can easily
sell to survive a credit crunch, calling on U.S. banks to meet
new liquidity standards two years before most foreign banks must
comply.
The proposal, which tells banks to hold enough liquid assets
to meet their cash needs for 30 days, is a key plank of the
Basel III capital rules agreed globally to make banks safer
after the 2007-09 credit crisis.
Federal Reserve officials voted unanimously to propose U.S.
rules with a shorter transition timeline than Basel calls for,
and a stricter standard for how banks calculate their liquid
asset needs.
"Since financial crises usually begin with a liquidity
squeeze that further weakens the capital position of vulnerable
firms, it is essential that we adopt liquidity regulations," Fed
Governor Daniel Tarullo said at a meeting on Thursday.
Regulators said the liquidity rules would ensure that, in a
crunch, banks would have enough government debt and other
easy-to-sell assets on hand to cope with customer withdrawals,
post collateral and meet other needs.
Banks with $250 billion or more in assets, such as JPMorgan
Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, must meet
the full requirement, while banks with less than $50 billion
would be exempt. Mid-sized banks that fall in between would be
subject to a less stringent liquidity requirement.
Fed staff estimated a rough shortfall of about $200 billion
in liquid assets across all institutions as a result of the
rule, a gap the banks would have until 2017 to address.
The international version gave banks until 2019 to fully
comply because of concerns that a quick transition would hamper
economic growth.
"It's clear that the other guys won't have to have that
money squirreled away for several more years after our guys,"
said Bill Sweet, a partner with the law firm Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom.
Fed officials said they decided on the shorter timeframe
because U.S. banks already appeared to be close to complying.
JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup Inc
and Morgan Stanley all have said previously that they had
enough liquid assets stockpiled to meet the Basel requirements.
None commented specifically on the new rules.
TOUGHER VERSION
Under the Basel rule, banks would calculate their expected
obligations and hold enough liquid assets to cover net cash
expenditures at the end of a 30-day period.
In a twist, the Fed's rule calls for banks to calculate
liquidity ratios based on the particular day when cash outflows
are the highest. That could mean U.S. banks need more liquid
assets than they would under the international rule, said Oliver
Ireland, a partner at the law firm Morrison Foerster who also
has worked at the Fed.
"Essentially, what they've done is they've created a higher
ratio," he said.
"You could have real volatility in liquidity during a period
because of just cash flow issues generally, how they shape up,
and so this could be a very big deal," said Ireland, who also
expected banks to push back against the change.
Banks will have 90 days to submit comments after which
regulators will decide whether to make the plan final. The
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller
of the Currency are expected to propose similar rules.
U.S. government debt and excess reserves held at the Fed are
deemed the most liquid under the Fed's proposal, while claims on
government-sponsored enterprises, such as mortgage finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, are less
liquid and might make up only 40 percent of the buffer.
Covered bonds, private-label mortgage securities and
municipal debt would not count toward the liquidity buffer, Fed
staff said.7
Regulators already keep an eye on banks' liquid assets, and
the Fed has proposed requiring U.S. banks to conduct liquidity
stress tests. This is the first quantitative requirement
governing liquid assets, Fed officials said.
International regulators also are working on a longer-term
liquidity standard, the so-called net stable funding ratio,
which will also be implemented in the United States.
"While this is an important step forward, there's still more
work to do," said Janet Yellen, the Fed's vice chairman and
President Barack Obama's choice to lead the agency next.
"There certainly remains a need to address the financial
stability risks associated with short-term wholesale funding
transactions," she said.
The net stable funding ratio rule has not yet been finalized
by the Basel group.