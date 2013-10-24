Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
WASHINGTON Oct 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve voted unanimously on Thursday to propose a tough new plan requiring banks to hold assets they could easily sell in a credit crunch.
The plan, which is stricter than the liquidity requirements agreed upon by international regulators, is aimed at making banks safer after the 2007-09 credit crisis.
The industry will have 90 days to comment on the proposal, after which it will be finalized.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.