MILAN, Sept 9 The Bank of Italy said on Tuesday bad loans in the country were up 20.5 percent year-on-year in July while lending to companies and families continued to contract.

In June, non-performing loans had risen 20.8 percent on an annual basis.

Lending to households was down 0.8 percent in July, the same as a month earlier, while credit to non-financial companies fell 3.9 percent after a contraction of 3.1 percent in June. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)