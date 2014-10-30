BRIEF-Industrial Multi Property trust says independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 30 Polish lender mBank maintains plan to pay out at least half of its 2014 net profit as dividend, the group's chief executive said on Thursday.
The Polish unit of Germany's Commerzbank sees its full-year net profit at around 1.3 billion zlotys ($388 million). (1 US dollar = 3.3513 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by by Adrian Krajewski)
* Independent directors recommend Hansteen's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 13 The government of Kuwait has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue at the wide end of market expectations, which may indicate Kuwait is willing to pay a premium for a very large deal.
* Confirms that it has approached board of Bovis and has proposed an all share merger between Galliford Try and Bovis