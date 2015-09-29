ZURICH, Sept 29 Tougher capital rules and new
banking laws mean there is limited scope for major mergers and
acquisitions in the industry, the finance chief for
Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS, said on Tuesday.
In the aftermath of the financial crisis, when several banks
including Zurich-based UBS got government bailouts, regulators
have pushed banks with a critical importance to their economies
to hold more capital and find a more manageable structure.
This has limited the possibility for major deals, UBS Chief
Financial Officer Tom Naratil said.
"A combination of legislation and regulation will also
restrict large-scale M&A, limiting inorganic revenue growth
opportunities and economies of scale on the cost base," Naratil
told a banking and insurance conference.
Despite the tougher rules for banks, investors expect
returns above the cost of equity, Naratil said.
"One choice would be to deploy assets into riskier areas,"
he said. "However, the more responsible approach, which
maintains a good risk control, requires banks to seek new and
innovative ways to improve efficiency."
