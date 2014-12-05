NEW YORK Dec 5 Some regional banks have benefited in a big way from the energy-related lending growth, but the recent slide in oil prices has raised the specter of persistently low oil prices hobbling loan growth at these banks.

As a result, a number of these banks have caught the eye of short-sellers who are betting on the stocks taking a hit in coming days.

The recent drop in global crude oil prices has raised fears about potential production cuts in U.S. shale plays and several Wall Street analysts are taking a more cautious stance on energy lending growth at these banks.

For Texas and Oklahoma-based banks, including BOK Financial , Cullen/Frost Bankers, Prosperity Bancshares and Comerica, oil and gas production loans are an important part of their portfolios.

Short interest, or the number of shares sold short, has risen sharply since the middle of September for a number of regional banks that have some exposure to energy lending.

"I think that oil prices will stay low for an extended period and banks will take substantial loan losses as a result of it," said Richard Bove, banking analyst at Rafferty Capital Markets.

"If oil prices stay down it makes sense to short banks that are operating in Texas, Colorado, North Dakota, etc." Bove said.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc's short interest has risen 61 percent between Sept. 15 and Nov. 14.

In the options market, some of these banks have seen open interest in puts rise over the last two months as well, indicating increased bearish sentiment, said David Hait, president of OptionMetrics in New York.

Many of these companies are not actively traded in the options market. Still, open interest in puts on Cullen/Frost Bankers has tripled to about 1,500 contracts and in Comerica has risen 70 percent to about 12,000 contracts, according to OptionMetrics data.

Put open interest in BOK Financial, Zions Bancorporation, BB&T Corp and Texas Capital Bancshares has increased by 11 to 21 percent.

Short interest on Cullen/Frost, Comerica and Prosperity Bancshares, and others based elsewhere but with some degree of exposure to energy lending, such as BOK Financial, BB&T Corp and Hancock Holding Co has increased more than 10 percent for the period.

While it is unclear if regional banks are seeing increased short activity due mainly to oil-related lending, Derald Muniz, Partner at Presidium Capital, said it was a plausible cause for the action.

Lower oil prices for an extended period of time could affect not just banks that lend to energy companies but also those lending to infrastructure, housing, mobile homes, and the commercial real estate industry, Bove said. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed)