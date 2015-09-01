BRIEF-Condor announces 2016 year end results
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 1 A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three lawsuits in which the City of Miami accused Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge applied too stringent a standard in dismissing the city's claims.
Miami accused the banks of having for a decade steered black and Hispanic borrowers into higher-cost mortgage loans, resulting in higher foreclosures, lower property tax collections, and increased spending to combat urban blight.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina's provinces have agreed to craft a new law with the federal government that would prevent provincial spending from rising faster than inflation, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.