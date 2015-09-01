(New throughout, adds details from decisions, bank comments,
case citations, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 1 A federal appeals court on Tuesday
revived three lawsuits in which the City of Miami accused Wells
Fargo & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup
Inc of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic
borrowers.
By a 3-0 vote, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a
lower court erred in dismissing the city's claims under the
federal Fair Housing Act, over what Miami called a decade of
lending discrimination in its residential housing market.
"It is clear that the harm the city claims to have suffered
has a sufficiently close connection to the conduct the
statute prohibits," Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus wrote.
U.S. cities including Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Los
Angeles and Memphis have with mixed success accused banks of
biased mortgage lending that prolonged the nation's housing
crisis.
Miami alleged that Wells Fargo, Bank of America and
Citigroup steered non-white borrowers into higher-cost loans
they often could not afford, even if they had good credit.
The city said this "reverse redlining" led to a large number
of foreclosures, lower property tax collections and increased
spending to combat urban blight.
In July 2014, U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas in
Fort Lauderdale, Florida dismissed Miami's lawsuits. He said the
city lacked standing to sue, and that the alleged harm was too
remote from the banks' conduct.
But the appeals court said that standard was too stringent
and that banks could have reasonably foreseen the "attendant
harm" from their alleged discriminatory lending. The 11th
Circuit did not rule on the merits.
Wells Fargo is the largest U.S. mortgage lender and includes
the former Wachovia, while Bank of America includes the former
Countrywide Financial.
Tom Goyda, a Wells Fargo spokesman, said the San
Francisco-based bank is disappointed in the outcome and
"prepared to present strong arguments in support of our long
history of fair and responsible lending in Miami and across the
country."
Bank of America spokesman Rick Simon said the Charlotte,
North Carolina-based bank is considering its options. "Our
record demonstrates a firm commitment and strong record for fair
and responsible lending and community revitalization," he said.
Mark Rodgers, a spokesman for New York-based Citigroup,
declined to comment.
The Miami city attorney's office had no immediate comment.
In July, federal judges in Chicago and Los Angeles dismissed
lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo of predatory lending in those
cities. Los Angeles' similar lawsuit against
Bank of America was dismissed in May.
The cases in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are
Miami v. Bank of America Corp et al, No. 14-14543; Miami v.
Wells Fargo & Co, et al, No. 14-14544; and Miami v. Citigroup
Inc et al, No. 14-14706.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr, David Gregorio and Alan Crosby)