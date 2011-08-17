(For more Reuters Dealtalks, click on )
By Shaheen Pasha and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Aug 17 The planned merger of two Bahraini
banks, intended to create the largest Islamic lender in the Gulf
Arab kingdom, could pave the way for more consolidation in a
regional industry frozen in its tracks by unrealistic valuations
and ownership limits.
The proposed tie-up between Bahrain Islamic Bank
and smaller rival Al Salam Bank to create a
$4.5 billion entity, unveiled this month, is a litmus test for
the region after the last attempted merger, between two Qatari
banks, failed.
The two Bahraini lenders said late on Tuesday that they had
received approval from the central bank for their planned merger
and have hired KPMG Fakhro as advisor.
If successful, the merger would be a first for two
Gulf-based Islamic banks but bankers say that its greater
significance could lie in helping break down psychological
blocks to dealmaking in the region.
"The Bahrain merger would probably lower the barriers and
get people thinking about the need to consolidate," said Sameer
Abdi, M&A and financial services partner at Ernst & Young in
Doha. "If that goes ahead, there's a possibility we could even
see one or two mergers by the end of the year."
There have long been calls for consolidation in the Gulf
Arab banking sector -- lenders, particularly Islamic ones, need
to build scale and profitability. But strict ownership
restrictions, stark valuation disparities and an unwillingness
to lose control hamper bankers' ability to execute any deals.
"A lot of these banking mergers in the region makes sense on
paper but reality is often harsh when you try to get the deals
done," said a Dubai-based banker advising on financial deals,
who asked not to be identified.
"People have put on a mental block against bank mergers and
as a firm, we have stopped pitching these ideas unless we see
some clear light at the end of the tunnel."
Markets such as the United Arab Emirates are significantly
overbanked with 51 financial institutions -- 23 local and 28
foreign lenders -- in a country of five million people. The tiny
Gulf state of Qatar has 18 banks despite the largest player
having a more than 20 percent market share.
Adding to woes of smaller local players, foreign banks have
beefed up their presence in the region and taken away lucrative
investment banking business.
Abdi said Islamic banks in particular are struggling for
growth and will need to create larger institutions in order to
compete with conventional banks.
ELUSIVE DEALS
The UAE's last successful bank merger was the 2007 union of
National Bank of Dubai and Emirates Bank to form Emirates NBD
. Qatar's Al Khaliji Commercial Bank and
International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) called off a planned merger in
June after failing to reach an agreement on terms.
"Politics and economics have held up consolidation in the
sector," said Waleed El-Amir, Middle East North Africa (MENA)
investment banking head at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.
"National ownership rules in certain Gulf countries restrict
foreign ownership to 49 percent or below, making it difficult
for foreign acquirers to seek control."
UAE's Noor Islamic Bank, which once predicted it would
expand through aggressive acquisitions, has changed its model
since the financial crisis and political turmoil hit the region.
"The market for M&A is very difficult in this region right
now," said Hussein al Qemzi, Noor's chief executive. "People are
just not interested in M&A."
Bankers also blame a lack of transparency related to the
quality of corporate assets for the drop-off in activity.
"What you see is not necessarily what you get," said BofA
Merrill's El-Amir.
Total value of completed deals in the Middle East stood at
$14.18 billion in the first half, a 65 percent slump versus the
year-ago period, according to Thomson Reuters data. No bank
mergers have been completed in the last two years in the region.
"These (banking) mergers have to happen in multiple
jurisdictions to have a lasting impact on the industry," said an
Islamic banker, adding that the Bahraini deal would be good
first step.
