METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
LONDON, March 12 Britain's finance ministry said that it supported an independent review into a scheme set up by Britain's financial regulator to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.
Parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday recommended that the Financial Conduct Authority examines whether there were systemic failures in the review and said the process would benefit from independent oversight.
"I strongly support this suggestion and believe that oversight by a suitable non-executive director would be appropriate," Britain's junior finance minister Andrea Leadsom said in a letter to FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.