LONDON Feb 12 British lawmakers published the
terms of an agreement between the financial regulator and nine
banks in 2012 setting out how lenders should compensate
customers wrongly sold complex hedging products, saying the
details needed to be made public.
The Financial Conduct Authroity (FCA) has been criticised
for not releasing details of the agreement with banks, and many
firms have been unhappy with the compensation process.
"The (Treasury) Committee remains very concerned that terms
of the FCA's redress scheme may, in some cases, have provided
banks with an opportunity not to provide meaningful redress.
Many firms feel that this process has unfairly favoured the
banks," said Andrew Tyrie, the politician who heads the Treasury
Committee.
