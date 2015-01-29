LONDON Jan 29 Britain's banks have paid out
less than half of the 4.4 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) set
aside to cover the mis-selling of complex interest rate hedging
products, according to data from the financial regulator.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) ordered banks to
review 29,500 cases for possible mis-selling in 2013 after
finding "serious failings" in how interest rate swaps were sold
to small businesses.
The FCA said on Thursday that banks had so far paid out 1.8
billion pounds in compensation. The sums set aside also cover
the cost of having to terminate the agreements early and having
to employ more than 3,000 people to review the cases.
($1 = 0.6606 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)