LONDON Jan 31 Britain's financial regulator
said on Thursday the results of a study into the sale of complex
interest rate hedging products to small firms by banks had found
that the vast majority had been mis-sold.
The findings leave banks vulnerable to a wave of claims and
could leave them facing billions of pounds in compensation
claims, some derivatives experts have said.
The Financial Services Authority said it found that, in over
90 percent of the 173 cases examined in the study, the sales did
not comply with at least one or more regulatory requirement. It
said a significant proportion of the cases will result in
financial compensation being due to the customer.