LONDON Nov 7 Britain's financial watchdog The
Financial Conduct Authority said UK banks have so far paid out
15.3 million pounds ($24.6 million) compensating small
businesses mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.
The products were designed to protect smaller companies
against rising interest rates but when rates fell, they had to
pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of
pounds.
Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which
many said they had not been told about.
The FCA said last month that, by the end of September,
offers of redress totalling 2 million pounds had been accepted
by businesses.