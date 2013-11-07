LONDON Nov 7 Britain's financial watchdog The Financial Conduct Authority said UK banks have so far paid out 15.3 million pounds ($24.6 million) compensating small businesses mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products.

The products were designed to protect smaller companies against rising interest rates but when rates fell, they had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds.

Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.

The FCA said last month that, by the end of September, offers of redress totalling 2 million pounds had been accepted by businesses.