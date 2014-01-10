UPDATE 4-U.S., Britain curb electronics on flights from Middle East, North Africa
* Top Democrat backs action despite concerns over Trump travel ban (Adds detail)
LONDON Jan 10 Britain's biggest banks have so far paid out only 158.6 million pounds ($261.1 million) of the 3 billion pounds they have set aside to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the financial regulator said.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that the pace of banks reviewing cases of mis-selling was continuing to increase. A total of 1,040 offers of compensation had been accepted by customers at the end of December, up from 547 at the end of November. The amount of compensation paid had risen from 81.2 million pounds at the end of November.
The products were designed to protect smaller companies against rising interest rates but when rates fell, they had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties to get out of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.
* Top Democrat backs action despite concerns over Trump travel ban (Adds detail)
March 21 Dominion Diamond , target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid, should run a formal sales process for the company and open its books to what could be several interested parties, Dominion's biggest shareholder told Reuters on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 21 Bank of New York Mellon Corp must face a Commerzbank AG lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for toxic mortgage-backed securities that the German lender bought before the financial crisis, resulting in more than $1 billion of losses.