By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 A U.S. housing regulator
urged a federal judge on Monday to award it $1.1 billion due to
false claims made about "crap" mortgages underlying securities
sold by Nomura Holdings Inc to Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.
At the start of a trial in Manhattan federal court, a lawyer
for the Federal Housing Finance Agency said misrepresentations
by Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, an
underwriter, about loans underlying $2 billion in securities
exemplified broader misconduct by banks ahead of the crash.
"Nomura and RBS were very willing participants in creating
the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," Philippe
Selendy, a lawyer for the FHFA, said in an opening statement.
David Tulchin, Nomura's lawyer, said no falsehoods were
made. Any losses suffered on the $2 billion in securities, he
added, was due instead to the unforeseeable decline housing
market at the time.
"The claims here are not tethered to any business or
commercial reality," he said.
The opening statements came at the start of the first trial
to result from 18 lawsuits the FHFA filed in 2011 over some $200
billion in mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.[ID:nL1N0WB2CW
The FHFA, which has acted as conservator for Fannie and
since the government took them over in 2008, previously had
secured $17.9 billion in settlements from banks including Bank
of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote, who is overseeing the non-jury
trial.
In his opening statement, Selendy said 68 percent the loans
failed to comply with underwriting guidelines. Nomura had been
willing to repackage loans from originators it knew were bad in
order to, as a late entrant to the market, gain business
quickly.
"It was willing to buy what it called 'crap' loans from
originators just to get there," Selendy said.
Tulchin countered that the FHFA's claims ignored clear
warnings about the risk that the securities would lose value if
housing prices fell.
Thomas Rice, a lawyer for RBS, said the fact that the FHFA
will not be calling any Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac employee to
say they were misled "speaks volumes."
Trial is expected to continue for a month. Cote said on
Monday that she may schedule closing arguments for April 8.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)