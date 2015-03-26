(Corrects date to March 26)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 26 In 2007, a Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc employee emailed his boss with his
view of a sample of mortgages underlying a bond that the bank
was underwriting: "This one is crap."
Asked about it this week in Manhattan federal court, Brian
Farrell, the employee, said he did not recall the deal. But a
U.S. regulator cited the email as evidence that Nomura Holdings
Inc and RBS made false statements about mortgage
securities they sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The email and others like it are part of a $1.1 billion
lawsuit by the Federal Housing Finance Agency against Nomura and
RBS that went to trial this month. The messages add to a litany
of arguably embarrassing electronic musings by bank employees
that have resurfaced in litigation over the 2008 financial
crisis.
Private plaintiffs and U.S. regulators alike have seized
upon internal emails from the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co
and Deutsche Bank AG calling the mortgage
products they sold investors "lemons," "junk," and "pigs."
The FHFA's case is the first to reach trial out of 18
lawsuits the regulator filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA, which became the conservator for Fannie and
Freddie in 2008 amid the financial crisis, previously obtained
nearly $17.9 billion in settlements with banks including Bank of
America Corp, JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote, who is overseeing the non-jury
trial.
The FHFA says of the loans underlying the $2 billion in
securities Fannie and Freddie bought from Nomura, 68.6 percent
had underwriting defects. Nearly a third had false loan-to-value
ratios, while 13.1 percent were underwater from the start, the
FHFA says.
Nomura, the deals' sponsor, and RBS, which underwrote three
of the seven, deny wrongdoing, and argue any losses were due to
an unforeseeable decline in the housing market.
Data has been a prime focus of the trial, with expert
witnesses making up a large number of the individuals
testifying.
But the FHFA is also relying in part on the banks'
employees' own words at the time as captured in emails. Many
have been previewed during the FHFA's opening statements and
outlined in court filings.
In one, an RBS trader in 2006 referred to originator Fremont
Investment & Loan as "FraudMont." In another, a Nomura employee
said lender People's Choice Home Loan Inc had "obviously an
inherent flaw" in its loan origination process.
RBS' Farrell was not the only bank employee in the case to
call mortgages in the securities "crap": The same term was used
by a Nomura employee during a review of mortgages issued by
subprime lender Ownit Mortgage Solutions Inc.
Donald Hawthorne, a lawyer at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider
who has pursued similar cases against banks, said such emails
can be "helpful for atmospherics" and could suggest a reckless
disregard about the mortgages if coupled with evidence about how
mortgages failed to comply with underwriting guidelines.
However, since the case is being tried before a judge rather
than a jury, plays to emotion could be less significant,
Hawthorne said.
The "crap" email by Farrell, a former vice president in RBS'
credit risk department, was introduced Tuesday during
questioning about a 2007 deal he worked on.
Richard Schirtzer, a lawyer for the FHFA, showed Farrell the
email, in which he said he had reviewed a sample of 250 loans
underlying the deal.
"Sir, 'crap' is never used in a positive sense, is it?"
Schirtzer asked.
"Nothing comes to mind," Farrell responded.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York
