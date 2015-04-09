By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 A lawyer for Nomura Holdings
Inc argued Thursday that a U.S. regulator relied on
"voodoo science" in suing the bank for making false statements
in selling $2 billion in mortgage-backed securities to Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac.
David Tulchin, Nomura's lawyer, urged a Manhattan federal
judge to reject the Federal Housing Finance Agency's bid to make
the Tokyo-based bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
pay $1.1 billion over securities they sold ahead of the
2008 financial crisis.
During closing arguments in the non-jury trial, Tulchin told
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that the FHFA's claimed losses
were not the banks' fault and were due to overall market
conditions at the time of the 2008 crisis.
"Its losses on these seven certificates were caused not by
any misstatements but by macroeconomic factors, most importantly
the decline in housing prices," he said.
The lawsuit is the first to reach trial out of 18 the
regulator filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA says Nomura, the securities' sponsor, and RBS, an
underwriter, misstated important details about the mortgages
underlying more than $2 billion in securities sold to Fannie and
Freddie.
Tulchin argued that the FHFA at trial introduced little
testimony to back up its claims, instead relying on paid expert
witnesses using "voodoo science" and questionable methodologies
to analyze the mortgages underlying the securities.
"Cases that depend on paid experts hired for litigation can
often be artificial," he said.
A lawyer for the FHFA, which has acted as Fannie and
Freddie's conservator since their 2008 government takeover, is
expected to present closing arguments Thursday afternoon.
The FHFA said that of the loans underlying the securities
Fannie and Freddie bought from Nomura, 68.6 percent had
underwriting defects. Nearly a third had false loan-to-value
ratios, while 13.1 percent were underwater from the start, it
said.
The FHFA previously obtained nearly $17.9 billion in
settlements with banks including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by Cote.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Ted Botha)