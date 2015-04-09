(Adds details of FHFA's arguments at trial)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 9 A lawyer for Nomura Holdings
Inc argued on Thursday that a U.S. regulator relied on
"voodoo science" to pursue claims that the bank made false
statements in selling $2 billion in mortgage-backed securities
to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
David Tulchin, Nomura's lawyer, urged a Manhattan federal
judge to reject the Federal Housing Finance Agency's bid to make
the Tokyo-based bank and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
pay $1.1 billion over securities they sold ahead of the
2008 financial crisis.
During closing arguments in the nonjury trial, Tulchin told
U.S. District Judge Denise Cote that the FHFA's claimed losses
were not the banks' fault and were due to overall market
conditions at the time of the crisis.
"Its losses on these seven certificates were caused not by
any misstatements but by macroeconomic factors, most importantly
the decline in housing prices," he said.
But Philippe Selendy, the FHFA's lawyer, said the period
ahead of the downturn was also characterized by banks
industry-wide misrepresenting the quality of the mortgage-backed
securities they were selling.
Selendy said the "colossal incompetence" and "deceit" of
Nomura and RBS was the reason offering documents for the
securities they sold were filled with misrepresentations.
"This trial has finally opened a window into the practices
of the mortgage industry that helped to create the financial
crisis," he said.
The lawsuit is the first to reach trial out of 18 the
regulator filed in 2011 over some $200 billion in
mortgage-backed securities that various banks sold Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac.
The FHFA previously obtained nearly $17.9 billion in
settlements with banks including Bank of America Corp,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Deutsche Bank AG.
Those deals followed a series of adverse rulings by Cote.
The FHFA says Nomura, the securities' sponsor, and RBS,
which underwrote four of the deals, misstated important details
about the mortgages underlying more than $2 billion in
securities sold to Fannie and Freddie.
The FHFA said 68.6 percent of the loans underlying the
securities had underwriting defects. Nearly a third had false
loan-to-value ratios, while 13.1 percent were underwater from
the start, it said.
But Tulchin argued the FHFA had introduced little testimony
to back up its claims, instead relying on paid expert witnesses
using "voodoo science" and questionable methodologies to analyze
the securities.
"Cases that depend on paid experts hired for litigation can
often be artificial," he said.
The case is Federal Housing Finance Agency v Nomura Holding
America Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 11-06201.
(Editing by Noeleen Walder, Ted Botha and Matthew Lewis)