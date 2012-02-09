Feb 8 U.S. securities regulators plan to
warn several major banks that they may sue them over the sale of
bonds linked to sub-prime mortgages that ignited the financial
crisis in 2008, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking
at whether the banks misrepresented the poor quality of loan
pools they bundled and sold to investors, the people told the
Journal.
It was not clear which firms will receive the formal SEC
enforcement warnings, known as "Wells notices", the paper said.
Banks whose activities are being examined in the civil
investigation include Ally Financial Inc, Bank of America Corp
, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs, the Journal said.
Ally Financial spokeswoman Gina Proia told Reuters that she
could comment on the Journal report.
Representatives of the banks and SEC declined to comment,
the Journal said.
None of the other parties could immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
Speaking at a news conference in January, SEC enforcement
director Robert Khuzami said his agency already reviewed 25
million pages of documents on mortgage-related investigations.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, sued 17 large banks
last September over losses on about $200 billion of subprime
bonds and said the underlying mortgages did not meet investors'
criteria.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; additional reporting by Sruthi
Ramakrishnan; Editing by Richard Pullin)