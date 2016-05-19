By Karen Schwartz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 19 Lenders are guarding against
low interest rates in the US and negative rates in Europe and
Asia by introducing zero Libor limits to investment-grade loans
for their clients.
With three-month Libor at around 63bp and the forward Libor
curve trending upwards, a negative US Dollar Libor rate is
unlikely at this point. However, given the precedent of negative
interest rates in other regions, bankers remain concerned that
the rate at which banks lend to each other in US dollars could
turn negative, eroding margins and, in a remote scenario,
costing them money to lend.
"An increasing number of banks have put it on their list of
terms to put in every deal," said Adam Wolk, a partner with
Mayer Brown. "Now it's rare to see a deal get signed up without
a Libor floor."
Revolving credit facilities provide investment-grade
borrowers with quick access to credit to back commercial paper
programs and other general corporate purposes. In most cases
they remain undrawn, and for that reason, the companies pay
their banks a small fee.
When revolving loans are drawn down, however, borrowers pay
interest at Libor plus a margin. A negative rate could eat into
the margin. In an extreme case it could, theoretically, fully
erode the margin, bankers suggest.
NOT LESS THAN ZERO
Zero Libor floors protect the margin from being eroded by
negative Libor rates and against the remote possibility of
lenders paying to park their money with a borrower.
While there is no language in credit agreements to provide
for lenders paying borrowers, by including a zero limit on
Libor, it ensures it cannot happen.
"The forward curve says is going to go up, but
there's always a probability game, there's always a theoretical
chance that the world ends and it goes down," said a banker.
To stimulate economic recovery, central bank activity has
resulted in negative Euribor rates and Japanese Yen Libor,
raising worries about the potential effect on lending to
investment-grade credits in the US.
Zero Libor floors first started appearing in loans when
Swiss Franc Libor turned negative in December 2014. In January
2015, the three-month Swiss Franc reached a low of negative
74bp. Though US Libor is unlikely to turn negative at this
point, bankers are encouraging borrowers to add the zero floor
provisions to their syndicated loans.
"Libor negative is a threat to Libor anywhere," said a
second banker. "So that's why we're incorporating it."
Deals renewed in the last year and a half are likely to
already include the language. Those that haven't been redone in
the last few years are apt to see the provision added.
Electricity provider Florida Power & Light recently
refinanced a US$500m three-year revolving credit facility. In
the process, a Zero Libor provision was added by bank request.
When aircraft manufacturer Boeing entered into US$5bn in
credit facilities late last year, the credit agreements included
Zero Libor language.
"I think it's probably become a fixturepeople are going to
look for it whether it's actually needed or not," said a second
lawyer.
(Reporting by Karen Schwartz; Editing By Michelle Sierra, Lynn
Adler and Chris Mangham)