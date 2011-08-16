* Five rescued banks to call EGMs by Sept 30 - AMCON
* Regulators to "step in" if deals not agreed
* Three failed banks nationalised this month
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Aug 16 Nigeria's state asset management
company (AMCON) said it expects five of the nine banks that were
bailed out for $4 billion to call extraordinary general meetings
by Sept. 30, so shareholders can vote on recapitalisation deals
signed with investors.
AMCON Chief Executive, Mustapha Chike-Obi, told Reuters on
Tuesday he expected shareholders to accept the deals. If they
did not, regulators would need to explore all options to protect
depositors, employees and the financial markets.
Three of the other banks rescued in 2009 were nationalised
this month after they failed to show an ability to recapitalise.
The other rescued lender, Unity Bank , has already
recapitalised.
Intercontinental Bank , Oceanic Bank
, Finbank , Union Bank and
Equitorial Trust Bank have signed agreements with investors, but
shareholders have yet to accept the deals.
"If they go to EGMs and decide to reject the deal, then it
will be clear those banks will not be able to recapitalise
themselves and regulators will need to step in. But I don't
expect them to do that," Chike-Obi told Reuters.
"If it is clear a bank cannot recapitalise on its own, then
all options will have to be explored by regulators. We will not
allow depositors, employees or the financial system to suffer."
AMCON took over Spring Bank, Afribank and Bank PHB -- all
part of the 2009 bailout -- after they were nationalised because
they did not show an ability to recapitalise, a move the central
bank said would draw a line under the country's banking crisis.
The former banks' assets have been transferred to three
newly created, nationalised lenders: Mainstreet Bank, Keystone
Bank and Enterprise Bank. AMCON has injected 680 billion
naira($4.4 billion) to recapitalise the lenders.
The central bank bailed out the nine lenders in 2009 because
auditors deemed them to be so badly capitalised that they posed
a risk to sub-Saharan Africa's second-largest economy.
The banks were poorly managed and were overexposed to the
capital and oil markets during the global financial crisis.
($1 = 153.790 Nigerian Nairas)
(Reporting by Joe Brock; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Hulmes)