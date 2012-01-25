PARIS Jan 25 Europe's banking sector is
more fragile now than it was ahead of Lehman Brother's 2008
bankruptcy and would need close to 1 trillion dollars in fresh
capital to weather a new market meltdown, U.S. Nobel laureate
Robert Engle said.
The European Banking Authority will soon review 31 European
banks' plans to plug a 115 billion euro capital gap, blueprints
it sought to restore confidence in the industry.
Engle, a professor at New York University and an expert on
systemic risks in the financial sector, said Europe's sovereign
debt crisis had left bank balance sheets dangerously vulnerable
in the event of a new financial crisis on the scale of the
2008-2009 market turmoil.
"We are in a more fragile state than we were two weeks
before the Lehman bankruptcy," Engle said in an interview at the
Bank of France during a visit sponsored by the French central
bank's research foundation. "I think that we're in very serious
trouble."
He said the top 20 European banks would need to raise far
more capital than most other experts suggest to cope with a
similar slump where stock prices shed 40 percent of their value.
"Our number is closer to a trillion dollars for European
banks and that is as of last week," Engle said. "This is what
they would need to withstand a financial crisis kind of like the
last one."
Europe has told lenders they must hold core capital of at
least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, and fill any shortfall
by the end of June, to avoid a repeat of the 2008 crisis that
led to massive injections of public money.
Engle, who won the 2003 Nobel Prize in economics for his
research into financial market volatility, poured doubt on the
use of risk weighted assets to determine capital needs, basing
his calculations instead on the accounting value of assets and
debt.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)