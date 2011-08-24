LONDON Aug 24 Forget short-selling. The villain
of the piece in this summer's market slide is called a variance
swap -- effectively a bet on a quiet holiday period.
The theory goes that banks helped exacerbate painful slumps
in shares prices -- including their own -- because their
derivative trading desks were forced to unwind massive bets that
August would be a quiet month.
"It would be hard to say that it was the overwhelming reason
for the fall, but it was certainly a contributing factor," said
Shalin Bhagwan, at Legal and General Investment Management,
Britain's biggest manager of pension fund assets.
"No doubt when you have those kinds of positions in the
market, they do tend to exacerbate and exaggerate movements one
way or the other," he said.
European shares have lost 14 percent so far this month, and
bank shares were even harder hit, shedding a fifth. The STOXX
Europe 600 Banking Index fell 7 percent on Aug. 10
alone, and another 7 percent on Aug. 18.
Many fund managers say a sudden early-August spike
in a widely used gauge of how volatile markets are expected to
be -- the Chicago Board Options Exchange Market Volatility Index
was the start of the trouble.
The jump caught out investment banks and a group
of hedge funds who were betting that this fear gauge would stay
at moderate levels, forcing them to reposition and take a
negative view, and pushing equity markets down further in the
process.
Trading desks can be vulnerable to a sudden market move if
they have written options that give investors the right to buy
or sell shares at a pre-agreed price -- effectively an insurance
against market swings which they find themselves paying out on.
They can also be caught out by their own direct speculation
that markets will remain quiet. This is done using variance
swaps -- derivatives that bet on the volatility of an asset such
as a stock index.
In the past, these have been an astonishingly profitable
play, because asset price volatility in the main turns out to be
far lower than feared.
"In the period from January 1990 to December 2009, trading a
variance swap would have yielded an average return of 26 percent
per month," said Andrea Vedolin, a lecturer at the London School
of Economics and an expert on derivatives.
That compares to a monthly 0.4 percent gain in the S&P500
share index in the same period, she said.
But when the betting on a quiet period is heavy and fear
creeps back in, trouble looms.
Exactly that happened around the start of this month, when
the VIX hit its highest level since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers. Political haggling about U.S. debt levels and concerns
over global growth hurt markets were the triggers.
"During the past couple of weeks, I am speculating, the
market for variance swaps dried up completely," said Vedolin.
When that happens, the only way for a bank to limit its
losses is to replicate the swaps in the options market, Vedolin
said. That exposes traders to the underlying asset, forcing them
to dump futures when the market continues to fall.
VOLATILITY SHORTS
"This fear factor and the necessity to cover in essence
shorts (in volatility) would have led to selling of S&P futures
which in turn spikes volatility and feeds back into the loop,"
said Sanjay Joshi at investment manager London & Capital.
"The situation was most likely complicated by a feeding
frenzy where high frequency traders began to behave in a herd
instinct," he said. "Additionally, real money investors ... were
probably forced into some form of hedging."
Stock options are traded in huge volumes. Last year, the
total volume was $130 trillion, according to the World
Federation of Exchanges. Just $6.7 trillion of that was in
single stock options, the rest in options in indices.
Regardless of how much impact variance swaps have had this
summer, the evidence that short-selling is not the real villain
looks increasingly compelling.
Europe's markets watchdog was quick to slam the practice --
borrowing of shares to sell them and later scoop them up at a
lower price, on the basis that it exaggerates a market fall.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds to bet on
falling share prices, and Europe's newly established financial
market regulator, the European Securities and Markets Authority
(ESMA) called the practice "clearly abusive" when used in
combination with spreading false market rumours.
But the percentage of shares out on loan -- a reliable
indicator for short-selling activity -- stayed modest for even
the hardest-hit bank stocks, data have shown.
And shares continued to slide after France, Italy, Spain and
Belgium banned short-selling financial stocks on Aug. 12.
Variance swaps are traded over-the-counter only -- meaning
they are not listed instruments traded on an exchange -- and
there are no numbers for their volumes, or on who the biggest
participants in the markets are.
Among banks, Goldman Sachs , JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley are among the biggest players in the
options market. All three declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Luke Jeffs; Editing by Andrew Callus)