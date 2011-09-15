* Pay falling as banks tackle rise in cost/income ratios
* Salaries trimmed by 10-15 pct where possible, bonuses
going
* Team morale, legalities among tricky obstacles
By Sarah White
LONDON, Sept 15 There are few occasions when
growing bonus pools are not a cause for bankers to celebrate.
But this may be one of them.
Deceptively, the higher hand-outs may be a sign overall pay
is coming down. Some banks are ploughing more money into bonuses
while moving to cut fixed salaries to compensate for damage done
by unruly financial markets and tighter capital rules.
The benefit for banks comes from recent requirements to pay
a higher proportion of bonuses in shares and delay their
conversion into cash for several years.
"It's more an emotional play at a senior level rather than
anything else, as it's got to do with fairness -- if your total
compensation is in the millions, it really isn't an issue of
needing cash today," said Jon Terry, a partner in
PricewaterhouseCoopers' reward team.
"But at the next level down is where it could make
a difference."
Banks are increasingly under pressure to tackle spiralling
compensation ratios -- measuring the cost of pay as a percentage
of revenue -- as income dwindles.
These ratios rose over the past two years at 10 out of 16
U.S. and European banks, and total pay grew 11 percent at
European banks from 2009 to 2010.
JPMorgan , one of Wall Street's better performers
this year, this week confirmed what all bankers feared -- there
is no improvement in banks' performance in sight, further
dimming pay prospects.
The U.S. bank warned third quarter trading revenue was
running 30 percent lower than in the second quarter and
investment banking fees could be 50 percent down.
Banks have to come up with the best tactics to slash wage
bills without axing too many jobs ahead of any potential upturn
in trading in the coming months.
They risk depressing morale further.
That's a worry at a time when banks are trying to ramp up
revenues -- even if the concerns over some bankers' disposable
income can appear almost comically out of tune with the rest of
the economy.
One London banker, worried about this year's bonus, said
he'd given up plans to buy a helicopter, or he'd have had to
sell the Ferrari.
Spending caution is starting to show, even though the car
showrooms of Canary Wharf and the estate agents in London's high
end borough of Chelsea are not reporting a big slowdown.
More customers were asking for cars with smaller
engines, for example, "conscious of the rise in running costs
and petrol," according to one salesman in a luxury car retailer.
A ONE WAY STREET?
The key target for many banks is cutting salaries, which
have been inflated in the past two years to offset a bonus tax
in Britain and stricter rules on rewards across Europe.
Some are now trimming these where they can by 10-15 percent.
In theory, badgering bankers into pay cuts should be easy:
vacancies are scarce after banks across the world announced over
100,000 layoffs so far this year.
"If you get pulled into a bank's office and told it's take a
pay cut or leave, it's likely you're going to stay," said Graham
Paul, an employment partner at law firm Dundas & Wilson.
"Without question, those conversations are happening."
The legalities around pay discussions, as well as the maths,
can at times be reasonably simple.
The maximum compensation from an unfair dismissal claim is
just under 70,000 pounds in Britain -- hardly a battle worth
waging for those in high pay brackets.
Elsewhere in Europe, stronger unions and more
employee-friendly labour laws can complicate matters if banks
are trying to tamper with contracts and salaries.
Several investment banking heads for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa told Reuters that reducing salaries was not a
preferred option, partly for these reasons, with one adding that
base pay was "a bit of a one-way street" in the region.
But simply handing out zero bonuses to everyone is also
difficult, not least because many bankers budget according to
their total compensation for the year, including a variable
reward that has always been part of the equation.
"I almost would rather let someone go than tell them they're
not getting a bonus. It's like stabbing them without killing
them," said one of the senior investment bankers.
A die-hard bonus tradition is not the only cultural problem
banks face when trying to cut pay.
Chris Roebuck, a visiting professor at London's Cass
Business School, argued that few banks had a "collegiate ethos"
as strong as Goldman Sachs , which managed to get London
staff to agree a two-year, temporary salary rise in 2009.
This deal is now expiring, allowing Goldman to slash base
pay.
"Goldman is a special case. If staff are told you'll all
have to go without for a while for the good of Goldman Sachs,
they probably would. At other firms, I'm not convinced they
would all say yes," Roebuck said.
TRICKS OF THE TRADE
Getting bankers to agree pay cuts has been done before,
however, although the deep turmoil and shock following Lehman
Brothers' collapse helped.
Asia Pacific brokerage CLSA, a regional unit of Credit
Agricole , got a third of its workforce to take a
voluntary pay cut of up to 25 percent in late 2008. Three months
later it scrapped the scheme as markets rebounded, and repaid
staff.
This time banks want to find a more permanent solution, and
there are a few other tricks they can use to bring about salary
cuts which can help ease the hit.
Banks are offering less tempting packages to new starters,
although this will be hard to sustain once business picks up
again.
"It's going to be a very difficult transition period. How do
you entice people to move if you're offering them a lower pay
level than the competition?" said Stephane Rambosson, managing
partners at advisory executive search firm Veni Partners and a
former investment banker at Citi.
Another option, according to Paul at Dundas & Wilson, is to
ease some of the terms surrounding bonuses in exchange for a
salary renegotiation.
This could include the condition that a banker still has to
be employed by the same bank to get his or her deferred reward.
A third is to simply offer bigger bonuses again. It's not a
method to be used across the board if costs are under pressure,
but one that could help retain the top performers.
For the majority, however, a weighting of the pay package
back towards bonuses will not mean a rise in compensation, at
least until business picks up again.
(Editing by David Cowell)