UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Adds Deutsche Bank, Santander) Jan. 30 Average pay and benefits, including bonuses, at Goldman Sachs fell 4 percent in 2013 from the year before, though it still paid more than major rivals in a mixed year for remuneration at U.S. and European banks. More European banks will release results and details of remuneration through to early March. BANK NO OF STAFF AVG PAY UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE* Goldman Sachs 32,900 $383,374 -4.0% 65.7% Morgan Stanley 55,794 $291,734 +6.6% 85.7% Deutsche Bank 98,275 125,373 eur -8.7% 87.2% ($171,100) JPMorgan(total) 251,196 $122,653 +3.8% 73% JPMorgan CIB 52,250 $207,368 -4.6% 64% JPMorgan AM 20,048 $243,166 +1.9% 71% Bank of America 242,117 $143,397 +7.5% 77.1% Wells Fargo 264,900 $113,764 +6.3% 58.5% Citigroup 251,000 $95,645 -1.4% 67% Santander 182,958 55,034 eur -0.3% 49.9% ($75,100) (*Costs/revenue ratio is expenses excluding interest costs as a percentage of net revenue, or operating expenses/net revenues at Goldman.) ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Anthony Barker and Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts