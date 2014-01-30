(Adds Deutsche Bank, Santander) Jan. 30 Average pay and benefits, including bonuses, at Goldman Sachs fell 4 percent in 2013 from the year before, though it still paid more than major rivals in a mixed year for remuneration at U.S. and European banks. More European banks will release results and details of remuneration through to early March. BANK NO OF STAFF AVG PAY UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE* Goldman Sachs 32,900 $383,374 -4.0% 65.7% Morgan Stanley 55,794 $291,734 +6.6% 85.7% Deutsche Bank 98,275 125,373 eur -8.7% 87.2% ($171,100) JPMorgan(total) 251,196 $122,653 +3.8% 73% JPMorgan CIB 52,250 $207,368 -4.6% 64% JPMorgan AM 20,048 $243,166 +1.9% 71% Bank of America 242,117 $143,397 +7.5% 77.1% Wells Fargo 264,900 $113,764 +6.3% 58.5% Citigroup 251,000 $95,645 -1.4% 67% Santander 182,958 55,034 eur -0.3% 49.9% ($75,100) (*Costs/revenue ratio is expenses excluding interest costs as a percentage of net revenue, or operating expenses/net revenues at Goldman.) ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Anthony Barker and Mark Potter)