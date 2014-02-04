Feb 4 Swiss bank UBS said it increased its 2013 bonus pot by 28 percent after it cut pay in 2012 and needed to reduce a gap with rivals. It adds to a mixed year across banks for staff. Average pay and benefits, including bonuses, at Goldman Sachs fell 4 percent in 2013 from the year before, though it still paid more than major rivals. More European banks will release results and details of remuneration through to early March. BANK NO OF STAFF AVG PAY* UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE** Goldman Sachs 32,900 $383,374 -4.0% 65.7% Morgan Stanley 55,794 $291,734 +6.6% 85.7% Deutsche Bank 98,275 125,373 eur -8.7% 87.2% ($169,500) JPMorgan(total) 251,196 $122,653 +3.8% 73% JPMorgan CIB 52,250 $207,368 -4.6% 64% JPMorgan AM 20,048 $243,166 +1.9% 71% Bank of America 242,117 $143,397 +7.5% 77.1% Wells Fargo 264,900 $113,764 +6.3% 58.5% Citigroup 251,000 $95,645 -1.4% 67% Santander 182,958 55,034 euros -0.3% 49.9% ($74,400) UBS 60,205 249,581 chf +2.7% 88% ($276,500) UBS inv bank 11,615 343,005 chf +2.7% 73.3% ($380,000) (*Average pay includes pensions and other benefits and is calculated from total personnel expenses divided by number of staff. **Costs/revenue ratio is expenses excluding interest costs as a percentage of net revenue, or operating expenses/net revenues at Goldman.) ($1 = 0.7329 euros) ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Compiling by Steve Slater; Editing by Mark Potter and David Holmes)