Feb 12 Barclays and UBS prompted angry reactions from politicians after increasing their 2013 bonus pots and saying they needed to stay competitive with rivals after cutting pay in 2012. It has been a mixed year for banking staff overall. Average pay and benefits, including bonuses, at Goldman Sachs fell 4 percent in 2013 from the year before, though it still paid more than major rivals. More European banks will release results and details of remuneration through to early March. BANK NO OF STAFF AVG PAY* UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE** Goldman Sachs 32,900 $383,374 -4.0% 65.7% Morgan Stanley 55,794 $291,734 +6.6% 85.7% UBS 60,205 249,581 chf +2.7% 88% UBS inv bank 11,615 343,005 chf +2.7% 73.3% Credit Suisse 46,000 244,978 chf -5.6% 81.7% C.Suisse inv bank 19,700 275,888 chf -10.0% 82.1% C.Suisse wealth/ 26,000 205,038 chf +0.7% 71.6% private bank ($229,200) Deutsche Bank 98,275 125,373 eur -8.7% 87.2% Bank of America 242,117 $143,397 +7.5% 77.1% JPMorgan 251,196 $122,653 +3.8% 73% JPMorgan CIB 52,250 $207,368 -4.6% 64% JPMorgan AM 20,048 $243,166 +1.9% 71% Wells Fargo 264,900 $113,764 +6.3% 58.5% Barclays 139,600 68,883 stg -3.0% 71% Barclays inv bank 26,200 176,870 stg -1.7% 75% Citigroup 251,000 $95,645 -1.4% 67% Santander 182,958 55,034 euros -0.3% 49.9%