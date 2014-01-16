Jan 16 Average pay at U.S. investment banks fell last year from a year before, although pay in retail banking and other areas rose. Here are details of average annual pay at major U.S. banks, included in 2013 results this week. Pay in individual divisions is included where a bank provides a breakdown. European banks will release results and details of compensation from late January through to early March. BANK NO OF STAFF AVG PAY UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE* Goldman Sachs 32,900 $383,374 -4.0% 65.7% Bank of America 242,117 $143,397 +7.5% 77.1% JPMorgan(total) 251,196 $122,653 +3.8% 73% JPMorgan CIB 52,250 $207,368 -4.6% 64% JPMorgan AM 20,048 $243,166 +1.9% 71% Wells Fargo 264,900 $113,764 +6.3% 58.5% Citigroup 251,000 $95,645 -1.4% 67% (*Costs/revenue ratio is expenses excluding interest costs as a percentage of net revenue, or operating expenses/net revenues at Goldman). (Compiled by Steve Slater; Editing by Anthony Barker)