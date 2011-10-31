(Gives full name at first reference)
Banks must stop targeting return on equity as a measure of their
success to avoid excessive risk-taking and harm to long-term
shareholders, a member of the Bank of England's interim
Financial Policy Committee said in an opinion piece for Reuters
on Monday.
"Targeting RoE (return on equity) has contributed to
volatility of returns, excessive leverage, reckless risk-taking
and systemic instability," Robert Jenkins wrote.
"It has not contributed to the creation of sustained or
sustainable shareholder value," the external FPC member said.
"As a key motivator for bank behaviour, it has to go."
Jenkins' comments chime with those of fellow FPC member and
BoE executive director Andrew Haldane, who said last week the
focus on RoE had lead to a situation where high returns were
harvested by banks' management and shareholders while the risks
had been borne by wider society.
The FPC was set up by the government as part of sweeping
reforms to strengthen regulation and prevent a repeat of the
financial crisis. So far, it only has a vague remit to identify
and minimise systemic risks.
Excessive risk-taking has been one of the reasons blamed for
the financial crisis and the collapse of banks such as Lehman
Brothers.
Large pay packages in the banking industry have also fuelled
public anger and lead to protests such as the "Occupy Wall
Street" movement -- which has spawned a similar sit-in protest
in the heart of London -- at a time when many countries are
having to cut spending because of soaring debt caused by the
crisis and the hundreds of billions spent on bank bailouts.
Jenkins said the focus on return on equity has effectively
been a bad deal for many investors. "For the longer term
investor, many bank share investments have proved the equivalent
of capital contributions to not-for-profit companies employing
exceedingly well paid staff," he said.
Jenkins said that in many banks, executive pay was attached
to earnings per share or return on equity targets. "These prompt
them to maximize non-risk adjusted returns (R) and minimize
confidence building capital (E)," he said.
"It is time for shareholders to insist on a proper alignment
of bank pay practices with the interests of their owners," he
said.
Jenkins suggested that a focus on return on assets (RoA) or
return on risk-weighted assets could provide better results.
The Group of 20 leading economies, whose leaders meet this
week to rubber-stamp key steps to make the financial system more
stable, agreed in 2009 to bring in new regulation and tighter
scrutiny of bankers' pay to ensure that financiers were not
rewarded for excessive risk taking.
Countries agreed to force banks to ensure bonuses were not
simply based on how much profit or revenue an employee generated
but should also be negatively linked to the degree of risk
taken.
Global regulator the Financial Stability Board said earlier
this month that many banks had made good progress in adopting
tighter rules on bonuses but said some countries were still
lagging behind.
It also rebuffed banks' complaints that some of their rivals
were bending these new rules in order to poach staff.
