By David Henry
| NEW YORK, March 9
NEW YORK, March 9 Depositors at some of the
largest U.S. banks are finally going to get the chance to do
something quick and simple: send money to another person's
account instantaneously by mobile phone.
The idea has been in the works for at least five years, and
in the meantime, Silicon Valley has made incursions into the
industry's role as a payment intermediary. But now, big banks
including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp
, Wells Fargo & Co and U.S. Bancorp are
starting to plug into a system they jointly own, called
clearXchange, that will allow each others' customers to transfer
money in a flash when they split a dinner check, rent payment or
vacation bill.
"What we are doing now is delivering payments in real time,
which is what our customers have asked for," Mary Harman,
managing director for payments at Bank of America, said in an
interview. The bank is one of two that have started rolling out
the system to customers.
While technology companies like PayPal Holdings and
Facebook Inc already offer snazzy payment apps that
appeal to young consumers, the banking industry has a crucial
advantage because it controls how quickly money actually moves
between bank accounts. Individuals transferred some $200 billion
to one another using mobile phones and computers last year,
according to Javelin Strategy & Research.
Bank executives and analysts who closely track payment
systems say that if clearXchange is fast, functional and
user-friendly, banks can make up for lost ground.
Bank of America plans to announce on Wednesday that its
customers can transfer funds instantly through clearXchange with
customers of U.S. Bancorp, which said last week that it was
plugged into the speediest part of the network. JPMorgan Chase &
Co and Capital One Financial Corp
representatives told Reuters they plan to offer the service
later this year.
Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co and PNC Financial
Services Group Inc to do the same. Their representatives
declined to comment.
Those six banks are among the seven largest by deposits in
the United States. Regional bank BB&T Corp is also one
of the seven owners of the network, but is not ready to announce
its plans, a spokesman said.
Citigroup, which has the fourth most U.S. deposits, has not
joined clearXchange. A spokeswoman declined to say why.
Citigroup uses an older network called Popmoney, which is owned
by Fiserv Inc, for person-to-person payments.
SLOW TO ADAPT
Today, if a customer wants to transfer cash to another
person digitally - whether on an app like Paypal's Venmo, or
through an individual bank's payment transfer system, like
Chase's QuickPay - it usually takes one to three days for money
to move to an account at another institution. On clearXchange,
the cash can move instantaneously with the tap of a finger.
The initiative is particularly important for banks as their
customer base shifts from a generation that cashed paper checks
and got mortgages by walking into a branch, to one that goes
online first to transact and borrow. It's important for banks to
cater to 18-to-34-year-old Americans in the so-called Millennial
generation as they enter their prime years for borrowing and
saving.
But adapting to these behavioral changes was a low priority
for U.S. banks after the financial crisis, as they grappled with
losses, fines, new regulations and slow revenue growth. In short
order, financial technology startups filled the void - not just
in payments, but in areas ranging from student loans to
financial planning. If banks don't catch up quickly, they may
end up losing some young customers altogether, analysts said.
"There is a short window of opportunity for the banks," said
Michael Moeser, director of payments for Javelin.
For clearXchange to be successful, it needs to reach a
critical mass of participants so that depositors will be able to
transfer funds among most of their friends, relatives and
colleagues. Until more banks connect to provide immediate
service, the network has little value.
Any U.S. bank or credit union can participate in
clearXchange, and its owners hope many more will. The network
says its members represent two-thirds of U.S. deposits.
Banks in other parts of the world are making similar moves.
In the U.K., for instance, there is an app called Paym that
allows individuals to transfer up to 250 pounds ($355) to
another user's bank account. Nordic countries are leading the
way toward a cashless society, with mobile payment apps Swish in
Sweden and MobilePay in Denmark.
Analysts expect the mobile banking market to keep growing as
consumers become more aware of apps, and as the technology
improves.
VIRAL NATURE
Venmo, which launched in 2012, handled $7.5 billion of
person-to-person payments last year. In January, the company
moved $1 billion between individuals - up tenfold in two years,
said Bill Ready, PayPal's global head of product and
engineering, who brought Venmo to PayPal as part of a 2013 deal.
Those figures track well below the $22 billion of cash
swapped digitally by Bank of America customers last year, or the
$20 billion Chase QuickPay handled. But Venmo is growing
rapidly, and its popularity has come almost entirely by word of
mouth, as friends ask friends to sign up, said Ready. Facebook's
Messenger app offers a similar service.
While these apps send immediate alerts that money is on the
way, they still rely on banks to make sure cash is available and
move it. And, unlike banks, they have no control over the speed
at which that occurs.
"As a Bank of America customer, when I hit send, a couple of
seconds later the U.S. Bank customer will see the money in their
account," said Bank of America's Harman.
Even so, Ready, the senior PayPal executive, said he is
skeptical clearXchange will be a success. "The banks have a hard
time working with one another," he said, adding that it would be
difficult for them to "recreate the viral nature of Venmo."
Facebook representatives declined to comment on the banks'
plan, but said the company is continuing to improve Messenger's
payment functions.
The banking industry's advantage could be short-lived,
though. The network that Venmo and others often use to transfer
funds will begin phasing in daily settlement in September. That
network, called the Automated Clearing House Network, is a
not-for-profit association whose members are financial firms.
"If Venmo becomes real-time," said Javelin's Moeser, "then
the banks have no differentiator anymore."
Banks that are part of clearXchange realize they must
overcome the buzz and momentum that existing apps have gathered.
They are working to come up with a catchier name than
clearXchange, and hope to launch a marketing campaign around the
middle of this year, said Harman.
"The important thing," she said, "is that we are acting
now."
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Lauren
LaCapra and Martin Howell)