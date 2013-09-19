By David Sheppard
| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 A report funded by Wall
Street's largest lobby group laid out the most public
justification yet of banks' role in physical commodity markets,
a lucrative business now under threat from mounting political
and regulatory pressure.
The report by IHS Global, commissioned by the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), said that
banks play a small but vital role in the natural resources
supply chain, and that the ability to trade in the underlying
commodities - not just derivatives - was significant.
"Banks play an essential role in assuring the smooth
functioning of the commodity markets which underpin the $16.6
trillion U.S. economy, and on which consumers ultimately rely,"
said the report by IHS, a major global research,
analysis and specialist information group that in recent years
has bought some of the world's foremost energy consultancies.
The report comes just weeks before the Senate Banking
Committee is expected to hold its second hearing on the issue of
Wall Street's deepened involvement in physical markets, which
has come under intense public scrutiny amid allegations that
bank-owned metal warehouses have inflated prices.
Regulators and politicians are also questioning whether Wall
Street's involvement in risky commercial activities could pose a
threat to their financial soundness.
Before Federal Reserve officials go before lawmakers to
explain why banks have been allowed to operate oil tankers,
power plants and metal warehouses, the Fed is expected to make
public key decisions about whether banks will be able to carry
on trading as many have for a decade or more.
The IHS report warned that without the ability to trade in
the real raw materials themselves, banks would likely either
stop providing financial services to certain areas or
industries, or be forced to raise costs.
"Physical commodity trade - being able to (take) or make
delivery of the underlying commodity - is often required to
provide these services. The consequences of impairing this role
could be far-reaching and negative," it said.
The report was produced by eight senior IHS Global analysts
and was overseen by Daniel Yergin, who won a Pulitzer Prize in
1992 for his seminal history of the oil industry, "The Prize."
It uses five anonymous case studies to demonstrate how
banks' involvement in physical commodity trading has benefited
the wider economy, including jet fuel supply deals it says
helped lower costs for a bankrupt airline, and trading and
financing for struggling East Coast oil refineries.
"Capital intensive commodities industries require
significant levels of investment in production, transport,
processing and marketing facilities to bring energy and products
to the American consumer," the report said. "Financial
institutions are at the center of this activity."
IHS said that it believed the benefits of allowing banks to
trade in physical markets was "significant," but did not attempt
to estimate the overall economic or consumer impact.
The Federal Reserve has two critical decisions to make.
First it must decide whether former investment banks Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley will be allowed to continue owning and
operating physical assets like oil pipelines and metal
warehouses, an activity explicitly prohibited for other banks. A
five-year grace period following their conversion to bank
holding companies expires this weekend.
The Fed is also expected soon to make clear the result of an
unexpected "review" of its 2003 decision to allow commercial
banks to trade in physical commodity markets.
JPMorgan has already announced it plans to sell its physical
commodity business in the face of mounting regulatory scrutiny,
as CEO Jamie Dimon attempts to pull the bank back from riskier,
non-core businesses in the face of criticism it is still "too
big to fail." But Goldman Sachs has remained resolute that its
storied J Aron commodity arm is a "core" part of the bank.