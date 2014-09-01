WARSAW, Sept 1 Poland's largest lender PKO BP expects to report a rise in its 2014 earning on an annual basis, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Monday.

Net profit of the state-controlled lender fell to 3.2 billion zlotys ($999 million) last year from 3.7 billion in 2012, reflecting the impact of record-low interest rates. (1 US dollar = 3.2036 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)