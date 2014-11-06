BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported a higher than expected 16-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by the takeover of the Polish unit of Sweden's Nordea, it said on Thursday.
The state-controlled bank said its net profit stood at 873 million zlotys ($259 million) for the third quarter, compared to 860 million expected by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.3752 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing