WARSAW Nov 6 Poland's largest lender PKO BP reported a higher than expected 16-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by the takeover of the Polish unit of Sweden's Nordea, it said on Thursday.

The state-controlled bank said its net profit stood at 873 million zlotys ($259 million) for the third quarter, compared to 860 million expected by analysts. (1 US dollar = 3.3752 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)