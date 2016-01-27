WARSAW Jan 27 Poland's third largest lender,
Bank Zachodni WBK, expects its 2016 net profit to fall,
but less than the 30-percent decline expected by analysts for
the whole sector, the bank's acting chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"In our own situation we do not envisage a 30 percent drop
in profits," Gerry Byrne told a news conference.
The Polish unit of Spain's Banco Santander
closed 2015 with a net profit of 2.3 billion zlotys ($559.5
million), after its fourth-quarter bottom line fell by 38
percent year-on-year to 277 million.
Byrne - who took over as BZ WBK's head from the current
Economy Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, last year - added that the
lender is to pick a new chief executive in early 2016.
($1 = 4.1112 zlotys)
