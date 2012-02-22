LONDON Feb 22 British lenders paid out a
record 441 million pounds in compensation for insurance
mis-selling in December, taking total payouts for 2011 to 1.9
billion pounds ($3 billion) and raising the prospect of an even
bigger bill this year.
Britain's financial regulator said payouts in December
topped the previous record of 379 million in November. Aside
from September, there has been an increase in monthly payouts
every month since April, when banks lost a court case to end a
long-running legal battle.
Banks may have to pay more than 6 billion pounds to
compensate millions of customers who were wrongly sold loan
insurance. Payment protection insurance (PPI) policies were
typically taken out alongside a personal loan or mortgage to
cover repayments if customers fell ill or lost jobs, but they
were often sold to self-employed or unemployed people who would
not have been able to claim.
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside 3.2 billion
pounds to compensate customers, and this week the bank said it
would claw back past bonus payments to bosses who were in charge
at the time of the mis-selling.
Other major UK banks such as Barclays and Royal
Bank of Scotland and some international banks and other
lenders have also set aside money for big payouts.
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)