By Adrian Krajewski and Michael Shields

WARSAW/VIENNA Dec 16 Eastern Europe-focused Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking to sell Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland's eighth largest lender by assets, three market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Raiffeisen's Polish unit is for sale," one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Two other sources confirmed the news, adding that emerging Europe's second biggest lender had asked Citigroup to help find potential buyers for Raiffeisen Polbank, which booked a net profit of 172 million zlotys ($51 million) in the first nine months of 2014.

RBI bought Polbank from Greece's EFG Eurobank for 460 million euros ($575 million) in 2012 to expand its Polish operations, but this failed to be a game changer for RBI in Poland.

The local regulator agreed to the deal under the condition RBI floats 15 percent of its Polish unit on the Warsaw bourse by mid-2016, or lists its own stock in Warsaw.

"No decisions have been made," RBI spokeswoman Ingrid Krenn-Ditz said. "In Poland we are currently focusing on the preparation of the IPO. The size, structure and timing of the IPO are still open."

RBI, the central and eastern Europe arm of Raiffeisen Zentralbank, has said its business is doing well apart from in Ukraine and Hungary.

The conflict in Ukraine and Hungary's campaign to make banks cough up money for mispriced loans could make it lose as much as 500 million euros this year, the lender has said.

Last month, RBI confirmed it was looking at offers for its loss-making Hungarian banking unit. It has also said it was in talks to sell Ukrainian bank Aval, adding it could not rule out an exit from Slovenia.

Like its rivals, UniCredit's Bank Austria and Erste Bank, RBI has extensive operations in central and eastern Europe, where growth rates far surpassed those at home until a euro zone crisis spread to neighbouring economies.

RBI's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda has said he still believed in the CEE region, but pointed out that the legal and economic environment in some markets there was not conducive to banks. The Russian economy is seen weighing the most.

RBI has also said that up to 198 million euros in goodwill relating to Poland could be partially written down. ($1 = 0.8003 euros) ($1 = 3.3717 zlotys) (Editing by David Holmes and Michael Urquhart)