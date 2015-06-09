June 9 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
downgraded several U.K. and German banks, including Deutsche
Bank AG and Barclays Plc, saying it
considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.
The rating arm of McGraw Hill Financial Inc
downgraded Germany's Deutsche Bank and the U.K.'s Barclays and
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc to "stable" and Commerzbank
AG to "negative". (bit.ly/1T9WLBx)
Deutsche Bank, the largest German lender, has struggled to
restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal
problems. The bank's co-CEOs, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen,
resigned earlier this week.
S&P downgraded Barclays by one notch to "A negative" and
Deutsche Bank to "BBB positive," three notches above junk
territory.
The agency also affirmed its ratings on Lloyds Bank Plc
and HSBC Bank Plc and said the outlooks are
stable.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)