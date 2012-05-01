* State backing keeps bank ratings above junk

* Difficulties seen in attracting investors

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, May 1 Reuters) - An assumption that governments will bail them out is keeping European banks' debt above junk status in the opinion of major rating agencies, but such implicit reliance on state aid is clouding future attempts to raise capital from private investors.

StarMine, a Thomson Reuters company which calculates default probabilities using quantitative data, however rates the debt of major banks across Europe at no higher than 'speculative grade' or 'junk'.

That contrasts with more flattering headline ratings from large credit ratings agencies, which take into account factors like state support for banks which are seen as too big to fail, effectively ruling out a default.

While injections of liquidity from central banks, or assurances of state support keep institutions running and fend off bank runs, they do not help the banks make a case to fund managers that they are good investments.

The problem becomes more urgent following estimates this month that banks in Spain alone could need an extra 100 billion euros to cover bad debts and avoid further fuelling the euro zone crisis.

The StarMine 'implied' rating reflects the underlying strength of the business if state lifelines are stripped away, suggesting banks would struggle to raise capital from private investors if they lurch back into crisis.

For example, StarMine analysis shows the debt of Spain's Santander has a B+ credit rating. In contrast, among the main ratings agencies, Fitch gives it an A, Standard and Poor's puts it at A- having downgraded a number of Spanish banks on Monday, while Moody's rates it Aa3.

On Thursday, Santander reported first quarter net profit had dropped 24 percent after it made a 3.1 billion euro provision to cover rising loan defaults, as the effects of Spain's property market crash were compounded by recession and widespread unemployment.

For Santander's principal rival, BBVA, the contrast in default risk rating is similar, with a StarMine implied score of B+ compared with Aa3 from Moody's and BBB+ from S&P and A from Fitch.

"We look at qualitative factors such as management strategy and what is the ownership structure because there are two types of support. One is support from the sovereign, the other would be support from a shareholder," said Carmen Munoz, a senior director at Fitch Ratings.

"It is so important to the economy that payment systems are functioning well, we see a very high probability of (government)support."

Fitch also assigns 'viability ratings' for financial institutions, representing its view on standalone creditworthiness, aside from ratings that factor in potential support, such as from governments.

The contrasts are equally stark elsewhere in Europe. French bank Societe Generale has a StarMine implied rating of CCC+, against A from S&P.

"European banks' exposure to a burst property bubble is yet to be properly addressed. It may be they simply could not afford to recognise the problem loans, which itself implies difficulties down the road as more capital will be required," said Richard Parfect, Investment Manager at Mam funds.

In the case of British partly nationalised banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland, the contrast between StarMine's implied ratings and the scores from agencies bodes ill for the government's plans to sell off its stakes.

The StarMine rating for RBS debt is B-, while S&P rates it a more flattering A- and Fitch gives it an A.

Corporate financiers also warn that while close links between banks and governments rule out outright bank failures, investors' concerns about the creditworthiness of those states mean banks would struggle to seek capital from investors.

Even once banks have benefited from state support, investors worry about the banks' continued dependence on a financially weakened government.

"Investors find it difficult to rebuild their positions in European bank shares as long as creditworthiness of banks seems so closely tied to the sovereign debt," said Craig Coben, head of equity capital markets for Europe the Middle East and Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London.

"You need to break the nexus between Eurozone banks and national governments in order to have a sustained improvement in investor sentiment towards bank shares," said Coben, whose job as an investment banker is to help companies, including banks, raise capital through sales of shares.

Late on Thursday, Standard and Poor's said it was likely the Spanish government would have to put more funds into banks as it announced a two-notch downgrade of the government's debt.

But not all agree that Europe's banks will have to subject themselves to the judgment of investors.

According to Reg Watson, Investment Director for Europe at Standard Life Investments, European banks are now unlikely to need to raise capital.

Efforts by the European Central Bank to inject liquidity into the system have averted a renewed banking crisis and institutions will now "earn their way out of the problem",

"It's in nobody's interests to hold a gun to these banks' heads ... What will happen is retained earnings will be effectively used to write off bad loans and clean up the balance sheet so net profit is going to be impacted for a number of years," he said. "The market is not looking at rights issues right now." (Editing by Alexander Smith and Giles Elgood)