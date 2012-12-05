FRANKFURT Dec 5 Bank resolution schemes that ensure taxpayers do not have to foot the bill for wayward banks in a future financial crisis could have negative implications for bank credit ratings, Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.

Governments in Europe and the United States intervened repeatedly to bail out banks considered too big to fail in the financial crisis, leaving taxpayers with bills in the billions.

Global leaders and regulators have since pushed for the development of plans for the orderly winding down of banks on the verge of failing, to minimise disruption to the financial system and costs to the taxpayer.

The effort to prevent future crises by introducing tougher regulation and better supervision was generally positive but the resolution schemes themselves could have negative rating implications, S&P Managing Director and financial services analyst Stefan Best told a conference.

Resolution plans and bail-in capital, debt instruments that can be triggered if a bank's equity capital level ratio falls below a certain point, thus involving bank creditors in a rescue, could raise banks' cost of and access to refinancing and further promote the trend toward secured borrowing, Best said.

"Part of that is already priced into the market and is a reason why investors are reluctant to buy bank debt," he said.

S&P views government and central bank support as the most important stabilising factors for bank ratings in Europe and expects that support is unlikely to be withdrawn anytime soon.

Furthermore, the ratings on most systemically important banks benefit from the expectation that governments would provide support in the event of a crisis, the agency said.

But the advent of bank resolution regimes might change governments' attitudes when it came to supporting senior creditors and the possible withdrawal of government support is not built into S&P's ratings.

The possible introduction of rules to separate investment banking from traditional banking business could make plans to wind up banks easier to implement, Best said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Mike Nesbit)