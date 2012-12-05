FRANKFURT Dec 5 Bank resolution schemes that
ensure taxpayers do not have to foot the bill for wayward banks
in a future financial crisis could have negative implications
for bank credit ratings, Standard and Poor's said on Wednesday.
Governments in Europe and the United States intervened
repeatedly to bail out banks considered too big to fail in the
financial crisis, leaving taxpayers with bills in the billions.
Global leaders and regulators have since pushed for the
development of plans for the orderly winding down of banks on
the verge of failing, to minimise disruption to the financial
system and costs to the taxpayer.
The effort to prevent future crises by introducing tougher
regulation and better supervision was generally positive but the
resolution schemes themselves could have negative rating
implications, S&P Managing Director and financial services
analyst Stefan Best told a conference.
Resolution plans and bail-in capital, debt instruments that
can be triggered if a bank's equity capital level ratio falls
below a certain point, thus involving bank creditors in a
rescue, could raise banks' cost of and access to refinancing and
further promote the trend toward secured borrowing, Best said.
"Part of that is already priced into the market and is a
reason why investors are reluctant to buy bank debt," he said.
S&P views government and central bank support as the most
important stabilising factors for bank ratings in Europe and
expects that support is unlikely to be withdrawn anytime soon.
Furthermore, the ratings on most systemically important
banks benefit from the expectation that governments would
provide support in the event of a crisis, the agency said.
But the advent of bank resolution regimes might change
governments' attitudes when it came to supporting senior
creditors and the possible withdrawal of government support is
not built into S&P's ratings.
The possible introduction of rules to separate investment
banking from traditional banking business could make plans to
wind up banks easier to implement, Best said.
