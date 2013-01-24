LONDON Jan 24 British banks could be
underestimating the riskiness of their property loans and may
need more capital to correct this, ratings agency Fitch said on
Thursday.
"We expect that banks will have to set aside more capital
and that this requirement will probably be addressed either by
way of additional capital buffers or higher risk weightings for
certain classes of loans," Claudia Nelson, senior director of
financial institutions at Fitch, told Reuters.
"The measures are likely to be introduced gradually."
Nelson declined to say how much more capital banks might
need.