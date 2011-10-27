LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority has
given its blessing to contingent capital instruments as a way of
boosting banks' core Tier 1 ratios but bankers said a rush of
deals was unlikely as other capital-raising options would be
considered, including liability management, as a means of
improving capital ratios.
Preliminary figures, based on the EBA's numbers from June
and end-September sovereign bond yields, showed that European
banks would need to raise EUR106bn, with the bulk needed in
Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.
The EBA will give the final capital shortfall during
November, based on banks' figures at the end of September.
Banks have until June 2012 to build a core Tier 1 capital
ratio of 9%, although they have to submit their plans on how
they will reach this target by the end of the year.
The EBA appears to favour common equity and hybrid
instruments provided by governments when defining core Tier 1,
but it added that "new issued private contingent instruments
will be accepted if in line with strict criteria defined in a
common European term-sheet that the EBA is finalising".
The EBA also said that the instruments would have to be
fully funded.
A spokesman for the EBA told IFR that a term sheet would
likely emerge during the course of November, although no
specific date could be given. Regulators and other EBA
stakeholders will be consulted on the terms.
"Contingent capital has again been resurrected and the EBA
has signalled that CoCo of some sort may be allowed," said
Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM new product development at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
"Given that the EBA requires the instruments to meet very
strict criteria and be of high quality, it's quite likely that
they would have a high 7% trigger per the Basel Committee's
model. The new-style hybrid Tier 1 instruments may not qualify
given the lower 5.125% trigger. Having said that, I don't think
CoCos will be the panacea but they could be part of
banks' capital management toolbox."
BRIDGE TO EQUITY?
His view was echoed by Gerald Podobnik, co-head of capital
solutions at Deutsche Bank. "It's a good thing to see the EBA
allow contingent capital instruments and this will help
alleviate some of the fears in the market that there would not
be enough investors to back banks' right issues," he said.
"It is also helpful that they are looking to do it in a
harmonised way but I think banks will look at contingent capital
as one of their options rather than the full solution."
He added that banks would look at their Basel III plans and
see how contingent capital fitted in those.
"Banks will look at contingent capital, liability
management, equity raising and then analyse the cost-benefit of
each of these measures."
The EBA said in a Q&A paper that the rationale for accepting
newly-issued private contingent instruments in the capital
structure was because of the significant deterioration in the
sovereign situation which called for exceptional buffers to be
set aside.
"Since buffers are intended to absorb potential
(contingent)losses, new private contingent convertibles might be
considered eligible under very strict and fully harmonised
criteria. The EBA added that existing convertible capital
instruments would not be eligible unless they are converted into
common equity by the end of October 2012.
Another hybrid capital solutions specialist added that any
contingent capital trade would help buy the banks time to get
their houses in order.
"For those banks that don't need too much and don't want to
go to the equity market and want to buy some time, then there
are some advantages in doing CoCos," the banker said.
"This is a different dynamic to the one that a Credit Suisse
or Rabobank trade would have behind it. I can't see fixed income
buyers getting involved in those deals and the likelihood is
that they would be placed with strategic investors and this
would be like a bridge to equity."
UK and Irish banks have used contingent capital as a way to
boost their capital levels and limit potential further losses on
banks' bad loans.
LIABILITY MANAGEMENT PUSH
The EBA is also pushing banks to use liability management
alongside retaining earnings and withholding dividends/bonuses
as a way of finding capital privately.
"Substituting existing hybrid instruments with higher
quality capital instruments" is one of several means banks can
use to meet their capital needs, the EBA said.
"For the smaller and weaker institutions, liability
management is probably going to remain the theme," said BofAML's
Bell.
Various banks have already started to use the technique to
take advantage distressed trading prices of subordinated debt
. However, analysts and market
participants have warned that some of the debt for equity swaps
could end up being coercive .
"Debt investor anxiety will be further fuelled by an
explicit threat of forced bail-ins before banks that fail this
stress test can resort to sovereign support," wrote RBS
analysts.
"It is very much in line with a trend towards layered loss
absorbency along banks' liability structures that we anticipate
for all banks in the new world. However, the wording appears to
suggest retrospective loss-absorbing risk for existing debt
investors as well as new issuance."
In a report published last week, Fitch warned that EU
recapitalisation plans threatened hybrid investors.
"...Uncertainty relates to the banks affected, the levels of
capital to be raised, the mechanics and timing of raises, and
the specific intent underlying the Communication and its
translation into national actions," said Gerry Rawcliffe,
Fitch's head of Financial Institutions research.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)