LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The European Banking Authority has given its blessing to contingent capital instruments as a way of boosting banks' core Tier 1 ratios but bankers said a rush of deals was unlikely as other capital-raising options would be considered, including liability management, as a means of improving capital ratios.

Preliminary figures, based on the EBA's numbers from June and end-September sovereign bond yields, showed that European banks would need to raise EUR106bn, with the bulk needed in Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France.

The EBA will give the final capital shortfall during November, based on banks' figures at the end of September.

Banks have until June 2012 to build a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9%, although they have to submit their plans on how they will reach this target by the end of the year.

The EBA appears to favour common equity and hybrid instruments provided by governments when defining core Tier 1, but it added that "new issued private contingent instruments will be accepted if in line with strict criteria defined in a common European term-sheet that the EBA is finalising".

The EBA also said that the instruments would have to be fully funded.

A spokesman for the EBA told IFR that a term sheet would likely emerge during the course of November, although no specific date could be given. Regulators and other EBA stakeholders will be consulted on the terms.

"Contingent capital has again been resurrected and the EBA has signalled that CoCo of some sort may be allowed," said Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM new product development at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Given that the EBA requires the instruments to meet very strict criteria and be of high quality, it's quite likely that they would have a high 7% trigger per the Basel Committee's model. The new-style hybrid Tier 1 instruments may not qualify given the lower 5.125% trigger. Having said that, I don't think CoCos will be the panacea but they could be part of banks' capital management toolbox."

BRIDGE TO EQUITY?

His view was echoed by Gerald Podobnik, co-head of capital solutions at Deutsche Bank. "It's a good thing to see the EBA allow contingent capital instruments and this will help alleviate some of the fears in the market that there would not be enough investors to back banks' right issues," he said.

"It is also helpful that they are looking to do it in a harmonised way but I think banks will look at contingent capital as one of their options rather than the full solution."

He added that banks would look at their Basel III plans and see how contingent capital fitted in those.

"Banks will look at contingent capital, liability management, equity raising and then analyse the cost-benefit of each of these measures."

The EBA said in a Q&A paper that the rationale for accepting newly-issued private contingent instruments in the capital structure was because of the significant deterioration in the sovereign situation which called for exceptional buffers to be set aside.

"Since buffers are intended to absorb potential (contingent)losses, new private contingent convertibles might be considered eligible under very strict and fully harmonised criteria. The EBA added that existing convertible capital instruments would not be eligible unless they are converted into common equity by the end of October 2012.

Another hybrid capital solutions specialist added that any contingent capital trade would help buy the banks time to get their houses in order.

"For those banks that don't need too much and don't want to go to the equity market and want to buy some time, then there are some advantages in doing CoCos," the banker said.

"This is a different dynamic to the one that a Credit Suisse or Rabobank trade would have behind it. I can't see fixed income buyers getting involved in those deals and the likelihood is that they would be placed with strategic investors and this would be like a bridge to equity."

UK and Irish banks have used contingent capital as a way to boost their capital levels and limit potential further losses on banks' bad loans.

LIABILITY MANAGEMENT PUSH

The EBA is also pushing banks to use liability management alongside retaining earnings and withholding dividends/bonuses as a way of finding capital privately.

"Substituting existing hybrid instruments with higher quality capital instruments" is one of several means banks can use to meet their capital needs, the EBA said.

"For the smaller and weaker institutions, liability management is probably going to remain the theme," said BofAML's Bell.

Various banks have already started to use the technique to take advantage distressed trading prices of subordinated debt . However, analysts and market participants have warned that some of the debt for equity swaps could end up being coercive .

"Debt investor anxiety will be further fuelled by an explicit threat of forced bail-ins before banks that fail this stress test can resort to sovereign support," wrote RBS analysts.

"It is very much in line with a trend towards layered loss absorbency along banks' liability structures that we anticipate for all banks in the new world. However, the wording appears to suggest retrospective loss-absorbing risk for existing debt investors as well as new issuance."

In a report published last week, Fitch warned that EU recapitalisation plans threatened hybrid investors.

"...Uncertainty relates to the banks affected, the levels of capital to be raised, the mechanics and timing of raises, and the specific intent underlying the Communication and its translation into national actions," said Gerry Rawcliffe, Fitch's head of Financial Institutions research. (Reporting by Helene Durand)