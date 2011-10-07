LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Investors and analysts this week warned that any European bank recapitalisation scheme, although a step in the right direction, would have to form part of a broader package involving bank funding and a genuine solution to the Eurozone's sovereign problems in order to be effective over the long-term.

The admission by European commissioner for economic affairs Olli Rehn on Tuesday that European banks' capital positions must be reinforced gave the market a much needed boost and drove credit indices tighter over the week, by 26.5bp and 26.75bp for Senior and Subordinated respectively.

Worries about the levels of write-downs European banks will have to take on Greece and potential contagion to other peripheral sovereigns have driven equity and bond valuations down.

"Does injecting capital into the banks solve everything: probably not if you are wondering about Italy's long-term solvency. But it would certainly buy everyone more time which, in turn, should allow for more sensible decision-making," said Ian Robinson, head of credit strategy at F&C.

"If the statement is also that banks won't be allowed to collapse, then the markets are likely to give more time for austerity measures to have an impact and for sovereigns to clean up their act. So while more capital doesn't solve the long-term problems, it has the potential to stabilise markets. Unfortunately, over recent months, any stabilisation has occurred for shorter and shorter periods of time."

NOT THE US

Many market participants have called for Europe to emulate the US which recapitalised its banks through the TARP programme. But Roger Doig, credit analyst at Schroders, said that the TARP model is an imperfect guide for Europe since each European country's banking system has a different problem and that a blanket recapitalisation would not solve every bank's issues.

"Throwing capital into the Spanish banks would not necessarily open the market for them as the market concern is the quality of their property-related loan portfolios," said Doig.

"An injection into the French banks might provide some comfort. For the Italian banks, which are suffering because of their huge exposures to the sovereign, putting in capital addresses a symptom, but you need to deal with the cause."

"Is a European-wide bank recapitalisation a magic bullet: no," he said. "Do we think it will be done in a coordinated way: that's unlikely."

He added that any capital injection would have to be part of a comprehensive solution which would see sovereigns striving to improve their public finances.

HOW MUCH?

Bank analysts note the fundamental problems are that sovereign debt is no longer "risk-free", and that the markets cannot be sure where the line would be drawn if European authorities allow Greece to default.

"You can't apply 2008 solutions to the current problem, which is more a sovereign problem than primarily a banking problem," said Simon Adamson, analyst at CreditSights.

"The authorities have to treat the root of the problem and solve the sovereign crisis ... If the sovereigns were to put billions of capital into their banks, that would weaken their position and put their ratings at risk at a time where they are already trying to tackle huge deficits."

Analysts' estimates vary as to how much would need to be injected into the banks in order to build a large enough solvency cushion to sustain hits on their sovereign holdings.

Some analysts have said that banks could need as much as EUR250bn, although there are more conservative estimates. Morgan Stanley, for instance, puts the figure at EUR50bn to EUR150bn.

That number is based on the July EBA stress tests results, less a sovereign haircut on the periphery and a bank recapitalisation to between 7% and 8% in core Europe and 12% in peripheral Europe.

But who knows if this goes far enough. "Haircutting Greek debt has tainted the whole eurozone sovereign debt asset class. Investors are no longer sure which bonds are 'risk free' and the various sovereign downgrades in Europe compound this uncertainty," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote this week.

WHO PAYS THE BILL?

Who foots the bill and how is capital injected is also at the forefront of market participants' minds. On Friday, Rehn said that at least all Triple A countries and most EU countries could finance their banks via markets or their own funds. However, he did not rule out the use of the European Financial Stability Facility, which is the route favoured by many .

"There is a lot to be said for the EFSF directly injecting money into the banks," said F&C's Robinson. "It may provide more comfort than to have each country, such as Italy, injecting cash into its own banks."

His view was echoed by Robert Kendrick, FIG analyst at L&G. "From the point of view of stabilising the banks, it doesn't really matter where the money comes from," he said.

"But since the spotlight is very much on individual governments' solvency maybe it does make more sense to use EFSF if its mandate can be twisted sufficiently to allow it to be used to recapitalise the banks."

That prospect has hit the EFSF's bond spreads. Its five-year issues have widened by more than 30bp since pricing while its 10-year is almost 40bp wider.

At least the European Central Bank stepped up its efforts to improve liquidity this week, announcing new one-year liquidity operations as well as the restarting of its covered bond purchase programme .

Market participants agreed that this should help ease intense deleveraging pressure, but suspected it would provide only temporary relief. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)