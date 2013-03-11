UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BERLIN, March 11 European governments should only use taxpayer money to recapitalise financial institutions as a last resort, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference on financial regulation hosted by the conservative parties in the German parliament, Schaeuble also indirectly criticised the speed of global financial regulation, saying it was not acceptable that the slowest countries set the pace. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts