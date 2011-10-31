-- Robert Jenkins is a member of the Financial Policy Committee
of the Bank of England. He writes in a private capacity. --
Give an artillery commander the wrong target and the result
is likely to be collateral damage. Give regiments of global
bankers the wrong target and we should not be surprised by a
similar outcome. This is what investors and board directors have
done. Many bankers lapped it up. The result: considerable
western wreckage. Let me explain.
Banks target Return on Equity (RoE). Sell side analysts
track it. Many investors have encouraged it. Has the quest for
high RoE produced it? No. Have such targets produced attractive
shareholder returns? No. Why? Because those concerned did not
adjust for risk. Why did some bankers not adjust for risk? Three
possibilities: 1) they did not understand the risks they were
taking; 2) they understood the risks but prudence was not in
their personal interests; or 3) Investors egged them on. Why did
investors not adjust for risk? Actually, many did, witness the
fact that in the two years preceding the crisis the bank share
index sharply underperformed the broader market. Still, the
investment community writ large happily held on to such shares.
Why did these investors underestimate the risks? Three
possibilities: 1) they did not understand the risks banks were
taking; 2) they listened to sell side analysts who did not
adjust for risk; or 3) they thought they would enjoy the ride
while the music was still playing and be smart enough to exit
before it stopped. There are other unworthy explanations. Top of
the list is that markets assumed that bank debt, bank deposits
and in effect banks themselves were guaranteed by government.
What a difference a few years make. The banking share sector
has produced much volatility and little return. Measured from
the mid-90's the bank sector has underperformed utilities. For
the longer term investor, many bank share investments have
proved the equivalent of capital contributions to not-for-profit
companies employing exceedingly well paid staff. Why? Because
now investors are adjusting for risk. For what risks are they
adjusting? 1) the risk that bank management do not understand
their risks; 2) the risk that governments will not or cannot
guarantee banks; 3) the risk that bankers and regulators now
understand these risks sufficiently well as to require equity
capital in quantities sufficient to support risk-taking.
How should banks best respond? Should they continue to
target high RoE? No. Should they abandon raw RoE objectives in
favour of better measures of risk adjusted returns? Yes. Will
they? Ah, there's the rub. For bank executive pay is currently
glued to EPS/ROE-linked targets. These prompt them to maximize
non-risk adjusted returns (R) and minimize confidence building
capital (E). Have all executive teams acknowledged the
inappropriateness of the old targets? No. Have they admitted
their inability to achieve them? No. Will bank boards, without
prodding, force the issue soon? Maybe, but is that the way to
bet?
It is time for shareholders to insist on a proper alignment
of bank pay practices with the interests of their owners. Wipe
the slate clean of accident prone objectives and substitute new
pay proposals which give bankers the incentives to do what many
say they were doing but weren't - building shareholder value.
What might those new incentives be? Return on Assets (RoA)
is one possibility. Looking at a number of those banks destined
for the dust bin shows that in the years preceding the bust, RoA
was falling even as RoE was rising.
Return on risk-weighted assets (RoRWA) is second
alternative. This measure has the benefit of forcing a focus on
risk. What risks are banks taking, in what areas and to what
degree? RoRWA should prompt bank boards to ask the questions
they have not been asking. But RoRWA is not without its
shortcomings. A board that bets the bank on Basel-driven risk
weightings is betting that Basel got it right.
What combination of the above might prove best? I confess I
don't know. I do know that targeting RoE has contributed to
volatility of returns, excessive leverage, reckless risk-taking
and systemic instability. It has NOT contributed to the creation
of sustained or sustainable shareholder value. As a key
motivator for bank behaviour, it has to go.