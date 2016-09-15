DUESSELDORF, Sept 15 (IFR) - UK lenders expect to be told how much they need to raise to meet new loss absorbing requirements by the end of October, according to an issuer speaking on the sidelines of the annual Euromoney/ECBC Covered Bond conference in Duesseldorf.

Financial institutions across Europe must comply with an incoming requirement known as the minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

The rule requires that, from January 2020, banks hold sufficient liabilities that can be written down to avoid taxpayers carrying the burden of future bank failures.

UK lenders had expected to receive their MREL numbers in July, but this was pushed back after the Bank of England loosened capital requirements in the wake of the UK vote to leave the EU.

The targets will give the UK banks, building societies and investment firms subject to the MREL requirement a much clearer picture on their issuance needs in the coming years.

The major UK banks have already made a start on issuing debt out of their holding companies to boost their loss absorbing buffers. Holdco debt would be written down ahead of operating company liabilities in a crisis.

UK banks have issued £44bn-equivalent of holdco debt so far in 2016, according to a note from BNP Paribas research analysts published on Wednesday: £6bn of AT1, £4bn of Tier 2 and £34bn of senior.

UK building societies do not have holding companies, and will therefore likely meet their requirements with Tier 2 debt issued out of the operating company. Their needs will be considerably less than those of the major banks, however, and bankers say they are under little pressure to issue.

The final MREL rules are expected to be published by the Bank of England by the end of Q4 2016, the BNP Paribas analysts said. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)